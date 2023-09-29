  1. Home
Jharkhand NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Out, Get PDF Here

Jharkhand NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023: JCECEB has issued the state merit list for the Jharkhand NEET UG stray vacancy round in online mode. Candidates can download the merit list through the official website - jceceb.org. Get the PDF here.

Updated: Sep 29, 2023 10:05 IST
Jharkhand NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the state merit list for the Jharkhand NEET UG stray vacancy round in online mode. Those candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check and download the merit list through the official website - jceceb.org.

Along with the announcement of the state merit list for the stray vacancy round, JCECEB has released the list of the non-eligible candidates. As per the schedule, shortlisted candidates can download their seat allotment order and report to the allotted institute with original documents by September 30, 2023.

Jharkhand NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the Jharkhand MBBS/BDS UG 2023 stray vacancy round merit list

The Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round merit list PDF includes the important details of the candidates mentioned below:

Serial number

Registration number

NEET UG application number

NEET UG roll number

Name of the candidate 

Mother's name

Father's name 

D.O.B. 

Gender 

Total Marks 

PTILE 

AIR rank 

Category

EWS status

Primitive Type

DQ

Type of Disability 

State CML

State Cat. Rank

State EWS Rank

How to download the Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round merit list online?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to download the Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round merit list online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - jceceb.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Jharkhand NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round merit list 

Step 3: After this, click on the merit list pdf available on the homepage

Step 4: Download the merit list for future use

