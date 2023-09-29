Jharkhand NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Out, Get PDF Here

Jharkhand NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the state merit list for the Jharkhand NEET UG stray vacancy round in online mode. Those candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check and download the merit list through the official website - jceceb.org.

Along with the announcement of the state merit list for the stray vacancy round, JCECEB has released the list of the non-eligible candidates. As per the schedule, shortlisted candidates can download their seat allotment order and report to the allotted institute with original documents by September 30, 2023.

Jharkhand NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the Jharkhand MBBS/BDS UG 2023 stray vacancy round merit list

The Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round merit list PDF includes the important details of the candidates mentioned below:

Serial number Registration number NEET UG application number NEET UG roll number Name of the candidate Mother's name Father's name D.O.B. Gender Total Marks PTILE AIR rank Category EWS status Primitive Type DQ Type of Disability State CML State Cat. Rank State EWS Rank

How to download the Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round merit list online?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to download the Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round merit list online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - jceceb.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Jharkhand NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round merit list

Step 3: After this, click on the merit list pdf available on the homepage

Step 4: Download the merit list for future use

Also Read: DU PG 2023 Spot Admission Round 2 Vacant Seat List Today, Get Direct Link Here