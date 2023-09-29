DU PG 2023 Spot Admission Round 2 Vacant Seat List Today, Get Direct Link Here

DU PG Admission 2023: Delhi University will be releasing the DU PG vacant seat list for round 2 spot admissions today. Candidates interested in participating in the DU PG round 2 spot admissions can check the vacant seat list before applying for the admissions. According to the schedule given the DU PG spot admission round 2 vacant seat list will be available at 5 pm on the official website.

Based on the availability of vacant seats, candidates can apply for admission. The window for upgradation and correction will be available on October 1, 2023. Based on the availability of seats candidates can make the necessary changes in their application and submit for allotment. The allotment list will be released on October 3, 2023.

DU PG spot admission round 2 list of vacant seats will be available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. A direct link will also be available on this page for candidates to check the vacant seat list.

DU PG Spot Admission Round 2 - Link to be Available Soon

Delhi University PG Admission Round 2

Delhi University will be announcing the list of vacant seats for the PG round 2 spot admission today. According to the given schedule, the link will be available at 5 pm on the official CSAS admission portal. Students can follow the steps given here to check the vacant seats

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University Admission

Step 2: Click on the PG Spot round 2 vacant seats list

Step 3: The pdf file with the list of vacant seats will be available here

Step 4: Download the list for further reference

After the announcement of the seat allotment result, candidates who have been allotted seats in the spot admission round can accept the allotment between October 3 to 5, 2023. The colleges will also be conducting a verification of the applications until October 6 and the last date for students to submit their fee and complete the admission is October 7, 2023.

