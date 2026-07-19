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BCECE Counselling 2026: Choice Filling Begins Today, Allotment On July 29

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 07:43 IST

BCECE Counselling round 1 choice filling window for CBA/ PCA/ MBA/ MCA and PCM / PCB / PCMB begins today. Eligible candidates can enter their choices in the order of preference for the first round of seat allotment

BCECE Counselling 2026: Choice Filling Begins Today
BCECE Counselling 2026: Choice Filling Begins Today
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BCECE Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will begin the online counselling choice filling process for the admissions to Pharmacy stream and Medical stream, and 50% seats of the Agriculture stream in the government sector based on the joint merit list of BCECE (PCM/PCB/PCMB) and 50% seats of the Agriculture stream based on the merit list of BCECE (CBA/PCA/MBA/MCA)-2026. Candidates eligible to participate in the online counselling process must enter their choices within the given deadline

According to the schedule released, the last date for students to enter their choice of course and colleges for seat allotment is July 25, 2026. Based on the choices entered, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on July 29, 2026. The window for students to download the allotment order will be available from July 29, 2026, to August 3,.2026 and the Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round) will be available from August 1 to 3, 2026. 

BCECE Counselling 2026 Choice Filling - Click Here (Begins Soon)

BCECE Counselling 2026 Schedule: Important Dates

The important dates for the counselling process for CBA/ PCA/ MBA/ MCA)-2026 and PCM / PCB / PCMB [Joint]-2026 are provided below. 

Activity

BCECE (CBA/ PCA/ MBA/ MCA)-2026

BCECE (PCM / PCB / PCMB [Joint]-2026

Publication of Rank Card on Board's Website

Already uploaded 

Already uploaded 

Seat Matrix posting on the website 

13.07.2026 

13.07.2026 

Starting date of Online Choice filling for Seat Allotment

19.07.2026 

19.07.2026 

Last date of Online Choice filling for seat allotment & locking 

25.07.2026 

25.07.2026 

Publication of Round-1 Seat Allotment Result 

29.07.2026 

29.07.2026 

Downloading of Allotment order (1st Round) 

29.07.2026 to 03.08.2026 

29.07.2026 to 03.08.2026 

Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round)

01.08.2026 to 03.08.2026 

01.08.2026 to 03.08.2026 

Publication of Round-2 Seat Allotment Result 

10.08.202 

10.08.202 

Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round 

10.08.2026 to 13.08.2026 

10.08.2026 to 13.08.2026 

Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round) 

12.08.2026 to 13.08.2026 

12.08.2026 to 13.08.2026 

BCECE Counselling 2026 Choice Filling for Round 1

The window for students to enter their choices for round 1 of counselling will open soon. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit the choices for allotment

Step 1: Visit the BCECE official website

Step 2: Click on the online choice filling window

Step 3: Log in with the credentials

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference

Step 5: Review the choices entered

Step 6: Save and click on submit


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Jul 19, 2026, 07:43 IST

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