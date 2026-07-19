BCECE Counselling 2026: Choice Filling Begins Today, Allotment On July 29

BCECE Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will begin the online counselling choice filling process for the admissions to Pharmacy stream and Medical stream, and 50% seats of the Agriculture stream in the government sector based on the joint merit list of BCECE (PCM/PCB/PCMB) and 50% seats of the Agriculture stream based on the merit list of BCECE (CBA/PCA/MBA/MCA)-2026. Candidates eligible to participate in the online counselling process must enter their choices within the given deadline

According to the schedule released, the last date for students to enter their choice of course and colleges for seat allotment is July 25, 2026. Based on the choices entered, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on July 29, 2026. The window for students to download the allotment order will be available from July 29, 2026, to August 3,.2026 and the Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round) will be available from August 1 to 3, 2026.