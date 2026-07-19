BCECE Counselling 2026: Choice Filling Begins Today, Allotment On July 29
BCECE Counselling round 1 choice filling window for CBA/ PCA/ MBA/ MCA and PCM / PCB / PCMB begins today. Eligible candidates can enter their choices in the order of preference for the first round of seat allotment
BCECE Counselling 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will begin the online counselling choice filling process for the admissions to Pharmacy stream and Medical stream, and 50% seats of the Agriculture stream in the government sector based on the joint merit list of BCECE (PCM/PCB/PCMB) and 50% seats of the Agriculture stream based on the merit list of BCECE (CBA/PCA/MBA/MCA)-2026. Candidates eligible to participate in the online counselling process must enter their choices within the given deadline
According to the schedule released, the last date for students to enter their choice of course and colleges for seat allotment is July 25, 2026. Based on the choices entered, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on July 29, 2026. The window for students to download the allotment order will be available from July 29, 2026, to August 3,.2026 and the Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round) will be available from August 1 to 3, 2026.
BCECE Counselling 2026 Choice Filling - Click Here (Begins Soon)
BCECE Counselling 2026 Schedule: Important Dates
The important dates for the counselling process for CBA/ PCA/ MBA/ MCA)-2026 and PCM / PCB / PCMB [Joint]-2026 are provided below.
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Activity
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BCECE (CBA/ PCA/ MBA/ MCA)-2026
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BCECE (PCM / PCB / PCMB [Joint]-2026
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Publication of Rank Card on Board's Website
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Already uploaded
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Already uploaded
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Seat Matrix posting on the website
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13.07.2026
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13.07.2026
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Starting date of Online Choice filling for Seat Allotment
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19.07.2026
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19.07.2026
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Last date of Online Choice filling for seat allotment & locking
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25.07.2026
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25.07.2026
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Publication of Round-1 Seat Allotment Result
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29.07.2026
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29.07.2026
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Downloading of Allotment order (1st Round)
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29.07.2026 to 03.08.2026
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29.07.2026 to 03.08.2026
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Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round)
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01.08.2026 to 03.08.2026
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01.08.2026 to 03.08.2026
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Publication of Round-2 Seat Allotment Result
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10.08.202
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10.08.202
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Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round
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10.08.2026 to 13.08.2026
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10.08.2026 to 13.08.2026
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Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round)
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12.08.2026 to 13.08.2026
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12.08.2026 to 13.08.2026
BCECE Counselling 2026 Choice Filling for Round 1
The window for students to enter their choices for round 1 of counselling will open soon. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit the choices for allotment
Step 1: Visit the BCECE official website
Step 2: Click on the online choice filling window
Step 3: Log in with the credentials
Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference
Step 5: Review the choices entered
Step 6: Save and click on submit
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.