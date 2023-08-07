BHU UG Admission 2023 seat allotment list for round 1 releases at bhuonline.in, check result here

BHU UG Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the allotment list for undergraduate admission for regular students today: August 7, 2023. Candidates can check the BHU UG merit list result for round 1 online at bhuonline.in. All those who are selected have to pay the fees by August 8, 2023, by 5:59 pm.

Candidates who have not been allotted seats will be put on the waitlist and further considered for the consequent rounds. There will be a total of 8 rounds of BHU UG seat allotments for regular students. As per the schedule, the seat allotment result for the PWD candidates was scheduled to be released on August 3 and 4, 2023.

BHU UG Admission Allotment List 2023 Tweet

The university has tweeted, "First list for admission to various undergraduate programs has been released. The list for main campus, paid seats and affiliated colleges has been displayed on http://bhuonline.in. Fee deadline under first list is 08.08.2023." Check tweet below:

How to check the BHU UG seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates can check the seat allotment list online from the official website: bhuonline.in. They can go through the steps to know how to check and download the allotment list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to UG admission

Step 3: Click on the link for BHU UG allotment list

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter the required credentials email ID and password

Step 6: BHU UG selection list will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

What to do after the release of BHU UG Admission Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Those who have been allotted seats have to choose one of the following:

Offer of admission to only one course: Even if the candidate does not get their first preference, they have to accept the offer of admission to remain in the system.

Candidates getting offer of admission for more than one course: A candidate who has applied for more than one course, if found eligible and in merit can get more than one offer. These offers will be in different faculties. They have to choose the course which they prefer. Once, he/she chooses one course /prefers one course over another offered to him/her, the admission offered in all other courses offered to him/ her will be permanently withdrawn.

Candidate not getting any Offer of Admission: It is possible that if the merit of the candidate is low they are not getting offer of admission. In this case on the portal of students, in the course allotment segment waitlisted will be shown. It is possible that a candidate who is waitlisted in one round is allotted a confirmed seat in subsequent allotments. The candidates are therefore advised to regularly visit the student portal and check the status.

