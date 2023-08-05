DU Launches 5 Year LLB Programme, Admissions Through CLAT 2023 Scores

Delhi University 5-Year Integrated LLB: Delhi University will offer a 5-year integrated LLB programme through the CLAT UG results. According to reports, the Bat Council of India has approved 60 seats each for BA LLB Hons and BBA LLB Homs programmes.

Delhi University Faculty of Law will begin the registrations for the 5 year integrated LLB programme soon. Candidates interested in applying to the 5-year integrated programme offered at Delhi University can visit the official website to submit the applications. As mentioned, admission to the 5-year integrated law programme will be conducted through the CLAT UG scores. Candidates are required to clear their CLAT 2023 exams in order to be considered for admission.

The Delhi University Executive Council and Academic Council approved the launch of the BA LLB and BBA LLB programme. DU will soon begin the Delhi University 5-year integrated LLB admissions.

The BA LLB 5-year programme will be offered in at least three disciplines of arts including Political Science, Sociology and Economics along with courses in law while the BBA LLB programme will offer courses in Commerce, Management and Economics. The academic classes for both the programmes will be conducted at the Faculty of Law.

Until now Delhi University has been offering three-year LLB and LLM full-time and part-time and a PhD law programme.

DU UG Admissions 2023

Delhi University has commenced admissions to the undergraduate degree programmes. The admissions are being conducted through the CUET UG 2023 scores. The university has already released the first allocation list for the undergraduate admissions. DU CSAS 2nd allotment list will be released on August 10, 2023.

