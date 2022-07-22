    CBSE 12th Result 2022 (Term-wise Weightage REVEALED): What does 30:70 Ratio for CBSE XII Result Mean?

    CBSE 12th Result 2022 (Term-wise Weightage REVEALED): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 for senior secondary class students today morning. As per the official notification, the CBSE XII Results declared today are consolidated final result which consists of marks scored by students in Term 1 and Term 2 Exams. The Board in its notice has confirmed that it has employed or used 30:70 Weightage for the compilation of CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 for theory section of the exam; while the practical exams were given 50:50 ratio weightage for both the term exams.

    CBSE XII Result 2022: Two Term Format

    For 2022 session, the CBSE Board Exam 2022 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students was held in two term format. The CBSE XII Term 1 Exam was held in Nov-Dec months while the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam was held in April-May 2022. The CBSE Term 1 exam was based on objective or multiple-choice questions format, while the CBSE Term 2 Exam was held based on analytical and case-based questions. The Board released the CBSE 12th Term 1 Results directly to schools in March 2022 but didn’t make it available to the students directly via the website. Now, the board has declared the final result which is consolidated and consists of marks of both the term exams.

    What does 30:70 Ratio for CBSE XII Result Mean?

    Now, coming to the million-dollar question for which lakhs of students are searching the answer i.e., what does 30:70 Ratio of Weightage Mean. CBSE Board in its official notice published today, noted that 30 per cent weightage was given to Term 1 exams and 70 per cent weightage to Term 2. This means that for the compilation of final result, the board will take into account marks scored in Term 1 Exam only upto 30%, while Term 2 exam marks will account for 70% in the final result. The ratio of 70:30% Marks will be applicable only for theory papers. The board officials have confirmed that for practical exams, 50:50 weightage is being given to both the term exams this year.

