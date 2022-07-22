CBSE Board Class 12 Results 2022 (OUT): Delhi sees decline in Pass Percentage, Only 96.29% Students Pass

CBSE 12th Results 2022 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE 12th Results 2022 today. The results were announced by the board officials on the official website at 9 AM. Students who have appeared for the CBSE 12th examinations 2022 can now visit the official website of the board to check the results.

According to the CBSE board officials, the overall pass percentage recorded for students in the class 12 examinations is 92.71%. As per reports, the overall pass percentage recorded this year has seen a dip as compared to the previous

Students who have appeared for the CBSE 12th Examinations can check the class 12 results through the link provided on the official website - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The board has provided three links for easier access of students. Candidates can check the CBSE 12th Results through the direct link provided below.

Regional performance of students in CBSE 12th Exams

The top performing region in 2022 for the CBSE 12th examinations was Trivandrum with an overall pass percentage of 98.83%. The lowest performing region as per the given list is Noida with an overall pass percentage of 90.27%.

As per the pass percentage from the previous year performance of the students Delhi region has seen a sizable dip in the performance of the students in the CBSE 12th Results 2022. The overall pass percentage of class 12 students in Delhi in 2021 was 99.84% while the percentage in 2022 in Delhi is 96.29%.

Approximately 300075 students registered for the CBSE Exams from the Delhi Region from which 298395 students appeared for the exams and 287326 students passed the examinations. The pass percentage of East Delhi and West Delhi is the same this year.

A total of 1444341 candidates registered for the exams from which 1435366 students appeared and 1330662 students passed. Girls have outshined the boys this year with a pass percentage of 94.54%. The pass percentage for boys is 91.25%.

