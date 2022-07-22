CBSE 12th Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: CBSE XII Term 2 Results Declared on DigiLocker, cbseresults.nic.in, download link

22 Jul 02:21 PM Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates CBSE Class 12 Students Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to congratulate the CBSE Class 12 students saying, "Heartily congratulate all my young brothers and sisters who have come out with flying colours in the CBSE Class XII examinations. Overall pass percentage of 92.71 is an indicator of the hard work put in by the students." Heartening to note that girls continue to outshine boys. With 94.54 pass percentage, girls have done better than boys by 3.29% with boys’ pass percentage standing at 91.25.



Superlative performance by girls is an indicator of positive change in the society. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 22, 2022

22 Jul 02:14 PM CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: PM Modi encourages CBSE students PM Modi motivated students during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 saying, "Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year's PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams." Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year's PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams. https://t.co/lKYdXhnHTF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

22 Jul 02:03 PM CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Link LIVE NOW CBSE Class 10 Result link has been activated now. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 at cbseresults.nic.in.

22 Jul 02:00 PM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Tanya Singh from Bulandshahr tops with Full Marks Tanya Singh, a student from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh has topped CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 with 500 out of 500 marks.

22 Jul 01:45 PM PM Modi congratulates CBSE Class XII Students PM Narendra Modi congratulated all the CBSE Class XII students with a tweet, "Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success." Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

22 Jul 01:38 PM CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Login Window Available The students can check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 at https://cbseresults.nic.in/class-tenth/class10th22.htm. The LINK will be activated shortly.

22 Jul 01:18 PM CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Declared on parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 has been declared at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The students can check their CBSE 10th Result 2022 online on DigiLocker and Umang App. The schools informed that they are able to view their students' CBSE Class 10 Results 2022 on their portals. These results will not be available on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

22 Jul 01:00 PM How to check CBSE 12th Results 2022 on DigiLocker The CBSE 12th Scorecard will be available on the DigiLocker App. To check the CBSE 12th Results and download the scorecard through DigiLocker students are required to first visit the official website and enter the 12th registration number in the link given. Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker official website Step 2: Click on the 12th Result/Scorecard link provided Step 3: Enter the CBSE 12th Registration number in the link given Step 4: Download the CBSE 12th Result/ Scorecad for further reference

22 Jul 12:05 PM CBSE 12th Results 2022: Ministers tweet and congratulate students Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad congratulated the CBSE 12th Students on the release of their class 12 board examination results. Heartiest congratulations to all those who have cleared their CBSE class 12th exams. This batch of students has shown amazing resilience & dedication to studies. Your hard work & talent has paid off. Best of luck for your future studies. #CBSEResults — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 22, 2022

22 Jul 11:54 AM CBSE 12 Results 2022: Compartment exams from August 23 CBSE will conduct the compartment exams from August 23 onwards. The board has now asked students to inform schools if they are unhappy with their results. 67743 students have already been placed in the compartment category. If students are unhappy with their results they can take the compartment exams or apply for re-checking of their answer scripts.

22 Jul 11:45 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: School-rise Results to be available on school email-ids The school-wise results will be made available to schools on their email ids.

22 Jul 11:43 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check 12 Result 2022 on Mobile? Students can check their CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 through their mobile app- UMANG (Available both Android & iOS). Check Umang app link here

22 Jul 11:33 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Term 2: Number of Students who have got compartment A total of 67743 students have got compartment in CBSE Class 12 Result 2022. A student gets compartment when he or she fails in one or two subjects. The students who get compartment will have to appear in the compartment exams that will be held later this year.

22 Jul 11:30 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Term 2: Number of Students who scored above 95 percent A total of 134797 ( 9.39 percent) students scored above 90 percent in CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 and 33432 (2.33 percent) students scored above 95 percent.

22 Jul 11:23 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: 30/70 Term Ratio CBSE has accorded 30 percent weightage to CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Term 1 and 70 percent to CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Term 2. The CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 can be checked at the official CBSE website- cbseresults.nic.in.

22 Jul 11:20 AM CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 at 2 pm The CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 is likely to be declared today at 2 pm. The CBSE Board is expected to make an official announcement soon.

22 Jul 11:09 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Delhi Region Performance of Students A total of 300075 students had registered for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 and 298395 appeared and 287326 passed in the Delhi Region. Check past year's performance of candidates in the overall Delhi Region.

22 Jul 11:04 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Term 2: Merit List The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will not be declaring the merit list this year. The CBSE Board will not be awarding first, second or third division this year.

22 Jul 11:00 AM Mamata Banerjee congratulates CBSE Class 12 Students West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the CBSE Class 12 students with a tweet that read, "Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of CBSE examination! Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future." Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of CBSE examination! Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 22, 2022

22 Jul 10:53 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Check List of Websites The CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 are available now on the official CBSE website- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The students can check their result on cbse.digitallocker.gov.in as well. Check List CBSE 12th Results 2022: Get List of Websites to check class 12 Results

22 Jul 10:50 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Term 2: Result Declared The CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Term 2 is OUT! The girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 percent. The overall pass percentage of girl students is 94.54 percent and pass percentage of boys is 91.25 percent. Check video below to know more

22 Jul 10:41 AM CBSE 12th Results 2022: How to check CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 CBSE declared CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 today. The overall pass percentage this year in 92.71 percent. The students can check their CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Know how to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 HERE

22 Jul 10:37 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to view CBSE 12 Result 2022 on DigiLocker? The students can check their CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 term 2 by following below steps- Visit official website, digilocker.gov.in result 2022.

Click on 'CBSE result 2022' link

Enter roll number and other required details

Click on submit to view result

22 Jul 10:33 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Number of Students Passed- Check Previous Year Pass Percentage A total of 1330662 students have passed CBSE Class 12 Result 2022. The total pass percentage of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Result is 92.71 percent. Check the previous year's pass percentage below.

22 Jul 10:29 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Girls and Boys Pass Percentage- Past Years The girls have performed better than boys by 3.29 percent. Following are the pass percentage of Girls and Boys in past years.

22 Jul 10:20 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Girls outshine boys, Girls Pass Percentage is 94.54 percent The girls pass percentage in CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 is more than the overall pass percentage for boys. CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Girls/ Boys Pass Percentage- Girls Pass Percentage-94.54 percent Boys Pass Percentage- 91.25 percent

22 Jul 10:17 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Region-wise Pass Percentage Trivandrum has the highest pass percentage region-wise across India with 98.83 percent students passed, followed by Bengaluru with 98.16 percent students passed and Chennai with 97.79 percent students passed.

22 Jul 10:11 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: 92.71 percent Overall Pass Percentage The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 is 92.71 percent.

22 Jul 10:07 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Term 2: Check List of Websites CBSE declared CBSE class 12 board exam result 2022 at 10 am on July 22, 2022, ending the long wait for students. The CBSE Class 12 result 2022 link was activated at 10 am itself. Following are list of websites- -cbseresults.nic.in -results.cbse.nic.in -cbse.gov.in

22 Jul 10:01 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Link Login Students need to have their admit card handy to check their CBSE Class 12 Result 2022. They need their roll number, school number and Admit card ID to check their CBSE 12 Result 2022 Term 2.

22 Jul 10:00 AM CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: How to check your result? Check your CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 by following the below steps- -Visit cbseresults.nic.in -Enter your roll number -Enter your school number -Enter your admit card ID

22 Jul 09:55 AM CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Check Download Link Here The CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 has been declared. The students can check their CBSE 12th Result 2022 on cbseresults.nic.in.