CBSE 12th Results 2022 (Link Active): Get List of Websites to check class 12 Results

    CBSE 12th Results 2022 have been declared by the officials. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the link available on the official website cbse.gov.in. Direct link for students to check the results is also available here. 

    Updated: Jul 22, 2022 11:21 IST
    CBSE 12th Results 2022 Declared: Region-wise Performance of Students

    The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 12th Results 2022 on the official website of the board. Students who have appeared for the CBSE 12th Examinations can visit the official website of CBSE To check the results. 

    According to the Region-wise performance of the students, Trivandrum has secured the highest with 98.83%. while Noida region has an overall performance of 90. 27%. 

    Updated as on July 22, 2022 @ 11:21 AM

    CBSE 12th Results 2022 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 12 CBSE Board Results 2022 on the official website today.  The board has recorded an oveall pass percentage of 92.71%. Approximately 1444341 students registered for the exams from which 1435366 students appeared and 1330662 students passed. Check previous yearr performance here. 

    Updated as on July 22, 2022 @ 10:46 AM

    CBSE 12th Results 2022 Declared: The CBSE 12th Results 2022 have been announced by the officials. Students who have been waiting for the declaration of the CBSE 12th Results can now visit the official website of the board to check the results. According to media reports, the overall pass percentage for class 12 students is 92.71%. The pass percentage for girls is 94.54 % and the pass percentage for boys is 91.25%.

    As per the reports, the CBSE 12th Results 2022 are available on the official website - cbseresult.nic.in and  cbse.gov.in. Students awaiting the declaration of the CBSE 12th Results 2022 will also be able to check the same via the DigiLocker App.

    To check the CBSE 12th Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter  the class 12 Rol Number, School Number and Admit Card ID in the Results link available. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to check the CBSE 12th Results 2022. 

    CBSE 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link

    Where to check CBSE 12th Results 2022

    The Central Board of Secondary Education had announced the CBSE 12th Results on the official website today. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website and download the results. Students can also visit the list of website goven below to check the CBSE 12th Results 2022.

    • cbseresults.nic.in
    • cbse.gov.in

    How to check the CBSE 12th Results 2022?

    The CBSE 12th Results for the various streams have been announced by the board officials. To check the CBSE 12th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the CBSE 12th Results 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website

    Step 2: Click on the CBSE 12th Result link available 

    Step 3: Enter the CBSE 12th Registration number in the link provided

    Step 4: The CBSE 12th Results 2022 will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the CBSE 12th Results 2022 for further reference

