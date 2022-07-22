CBSE 12th Results 2022 (Link Active): Get List of Websites to check class 12 Results

CBSE 12th Results 2022 Declared: Region-wise Performance of Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 12th Results 2022 on the official website of the board. Students who have appeared for the CBSE 12th Examinations can visit the official website of CBSE To check the results.

According to the Region-wise performance of the students, Trivandrum has secured the highest with 98.83%. while Noida region has an overall performance of 90. 27%.

CBSE 12th Results 2022 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 12 CBSE Board Results 2022 on the official website today. The board has recorded an oveall pass percentage of 92.71%. Approximately 1444341 students registered for the exams from which 1435366 students appeared and 1330662 students passed. Check previous yearr performance here.

As per the reports, the CBSE 12th Results 2022 are available on the official website - cbseresult.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students awaiting the declaration of the CBSE 12th Results 2022 will also be able to check the same via the DigiLocker App.

Where to check CBSE 12th Results 2022

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

The CBSE 12th Results for the various streams have been announced by the board officials. To check the CBSE 12th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the CBSE 12th Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 12th Result link available

Step 3: Enter the CBSE 12th Registration number in the link provided

Step 4: The CBSE 12th Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CBSE 12th Results 2022 for further reference

