CBSE 12th Results 2022: Know When Where and How to check CBSE Class 12 Results 2022

CBSE 12th Results 2022: Overall Performance of students in exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 12th Results 2022 on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE 12th exams can visit the official website of the board to check the results. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.71% in the class 12 exams.

Updated as on July 22, 2022 @ 11:26 AM

Updated as on July 22, 2022

This year the board conducted the class 12 examinations as two terms. Term 1 of the class 12 CBSE Exams were conducted in November-December 2021 while the Term 2 of the exams were conducted in May-June 2022. CBSE has announced the class 12 results for the Arts, Commerce and Science stream students.

The CBSE results will include the average of the Term 1 and Term 2 examinations along with the internal assessment marks of the students. The board had earlier released the class 12 Term 1 examination results. The result sheets were sent to the individual schools.

CBSE 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link

CBSE 12th Results 2022 - When to check CBSE 12th Results 2022

CBSE 12th Results 2022 have been announced by the officials on the website of the board. Students who have appeared for the CBSE 12th examinations will be able to check their results through the link available on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 12th Results 2022 - Where to check CBSE 12th Results 2022

CBSE 10th Results 2022 have been declared on the official website of the board. Candidates must note that along with the list of websites provided, students will also be able to check the results via DigiLocker.

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE 12th Results 2022 - How to check CBSE 12th Results 2022

CBSE 12th Results 2022 are available on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Board examinations will be able to check their results through the link provided on the official website of CBSE board. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the CBSE 12th Results 2022

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 12th Result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the CBSE 12th Registration number in the login link

Step 4: The CBSE 12th Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CBSE 12th Results 2022 for further reference

CBSE 12th Results 2022 - How to check Results via DigiLocker

Along with the link available on the official website of CBSE board, students will also be able to check their class 12 results through the DigiLocker App. To check the CBSE 12th Results 2022 via DigiLocker students can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker App

Step 2: Enter the Login Credentials in the homepage

Step 3: Select CBSE 12th from the list provided

Step 4: Enter the 12th Login credentials

Step 5: Download the CBSE 12th Scorecard for further reference

