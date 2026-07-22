DU UG Admission 2026: Over 61,900 Candidates Confirm Seats After CSAS Round 1 Allotment

Delhi University: The University of Delhi (DU) confirms 61,932 admissions for the undergraduate courses after the process of submission of the fees in connection with the Round 1 of CSAS UG 2026. DU has allotted 93,033 seats to 73 courses of undergraduates as well as 150+ BA Program combinations in the constituent colleges after 2,18,284 applicants have registered themselves successfully. More than 81,900 candidates have accepted their allotted seats, and after verification of documents in the respective college, 61,932 applicants confirmed their provisional seat allocation after payment of fees.

The popular courses in the top colleges of North and South Campus, like SRCC, Hindu College, and Miranda House, have more lock-in of seats. The candidates, who have confirmed their allotted seats, can 'freeze' their choice or 'upgrade' them even now. On the other hand, the vacant seats for Round 2 will be listed on the DU admission website (admission.uod.ac.in) before the announcement of the list of Round 2 allotments on July 25, 2026.