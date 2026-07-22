DU UG Admission 2026: Over 61,900 Candidates Confirm Seats After CSAS Round 1 Allotment
Delhi University: Delhi University’s CSAS UG 2026 Round 1 seat allocation resulted in 61,932 applicants confirming their admissions via fee payment, out of 93,033 initial seat offers extended across 73 undergraduate courses and 150+ B.A. Program combinations. Popular colleges recorded high seat retention rates, while vacant seats for Round 2 open on July 22.
Delhi University: The University of Delhi (DU) confirms 61,932 admissions for the undergraduate courses after the process of submission of the fees in connection with the Round 1 of CSAS UG 2026. DU has allotted 93,033 seats to 73 courses of undergraduates as well as 150+ BA Program combinations in the constituent colleges after 2,18,284 applicants have registered themselves successfully. More than 81,900 candidates have accepted their allotted seats, and after verification of documents in the respective college, 61,932 applicants confirmed their provisional seat allocation after payment of fees.
The popular courses in the top colleges of North and South Campus, like SRCC, Hindu College, and Miranda House, have more lock-in of seats. The candidates, who have confirmed their allotted seats, can 'freeze' their choice or 'upgrade' them even now. On the other hand, the vacant seats for Round 2 will be listed on the DU admission website (admission.uod.ac.in) before the announcement of the list of Round 2 allotments on July 25, 2026.
DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS Admission Schedule
Candidates who have already secured their placements or are still waiting for better-preference places in future allocation rounds must keep themselves abreast of the following deadlines:
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Event
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Date & Time
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Display of Vacant Seats (Round 2)
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July 22, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Window to Reorder / Upgrade Preferences
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July 22 – July 23, 2026
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CSAS Round 2 Seat Allocation List
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July 25, 2026 (12:00 PM)
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Acceptance Window for Round 2 Allotment
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July 25 – July 27, 2026
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Last Date for Round 2 Fee Payment
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July 30, 2026
Steps To Check the DU Seat Allotment 2026
To Check the DU Seat Allotment 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Open your internet browser and navigate to the DU admission portal site admission.uod.ac.in directly.
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Click on the CSAS UG Registration portal link available on the homepage banner.
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Use the CUET UG application number and portal password to login into the candidate dashboard.
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Go to the tab “CSAS Seat Allocation Result” which is located on the account page.
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Check the information about the college allocated to you and the course.
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Press the “Accept Allocation” button and make an online payment of the admission fees.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.