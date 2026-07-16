Foreign Language Skills Can Fetch Salaries Up To Rs 2 Lakh Per Month: Telangana CM
The Telangana Chief Minister said that the government will support students who excel either in education or sports, adding the government is spending Rs.1.08 lakh per annum per student.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on July 15, 2026 (Wednesday), said foreign languages like German, Japanese and Korean could unlock job opportunities abroad for students of the state, with salaries reaching up to Rs 2 lakh per month. The minister urged government school teachers to introduce the same to students and to also equip themselves with foreign language skills.
Reddy, during the inauguration of a new building of the Kothakota girls' high school in Wanaparthy district, said earlier Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were offered study tours abroad but the Congress government in the state is now sending government school teachers to study the best education policies.
"Even if the students learn the basics of these languages, they will get employment opportunities with salaries ranging up to 2 lakh per month in these respective countries. In the past, mostly IAS and IPS officers used to go on study tours abroad but the Congress government is sending government teachers on foreign tours to study the best education policies, which can be implemented in Telangana," Revanth said, according to TOI.
Government Schools Must Play Key Role In Rebuilding Telangana
The Telangana CM said the state secured 18th place in the Centre’s Performance Grading Index (PGI). While praising the teachers improving academic outcomes, he urged educators to aim for a top-two ranking in the upcoming years.
Reddy said government schools must play a key role in rebuilding the state, considering that the government accorded highest priority to strengthening public education.
Government To Support Students With Good Score In Sports Or Education
The Chief Minister added that the government will support students who excel either in education or sports. He pointed out that the inadequate infrastructure and neglect in government schools had led to a lower enrolment rate over the past decade.
A major drive with the purpose of improving infrastructure and creating better learning environments had been launched by the Congress government, Reddy said, adding that the distribution of education kits to nearly 28 lakh students will be completed by August 15, 2026.
"The future of Telangana and the students is in the classrooms. That is why I have kept the education portfolio with me. A system will be followed as part of which students can give their feedback on education kits and education to the government through WhatsApp. The Congress government is spending ₹1.08 lakh per annum per student," Revanth said.
Reddy also urged students to study in government schools, avoiding any related stigma with it.
"If anyone tries to belittle, tell them, Revanth Reddy studied in a govt school and went on to become the chief minister. Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Vakiti Srihari, and Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairperson G Chinna Reddy were all govt school students in the past," he said.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.