Foreign Language Skills Can Fetch Salaries Up To Rs 2 Lakh Per Month: Telangana CM

The Telangana Chief Minister said that the government will support students who excel either in education or sports, adding the government is spending Rs.1.08 lakh per annum per student.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on July 15, 2026 (Wednesday), said foreign languages like German, Japanese and Korean could unlock job opportunities abroad for students of the state, with salaries reaching up to Rs 2 lakh per month. The minister urged government school teachers to introduce the same to students and to also equip themselves with foreign language skills. Reddy, during the inauguration of a new building of the Kothakota girls' high school in Wanaparthy district, said earlier Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were offered study tours abroad but the Congress government in the state is now sending government school teachers to study the best education policies. "Even if the students learn the basics of these languages, they will get employment opportunities with salaries ranging up to 2 lakh per month in these respective countries. In the past, mostly IAS and IPS officers used to go on study tours abroad but the Congress government is sending government teachers on foreign tours to study the best education policies, which can be implemented in Telangana," Revanth said, according to TOI.

Government Schools Must Play Key Role In Rebuilding Telangana The Telangana CM said the state secured 18th place in the Centre’s Performance Grading Index (PGI). While praising the teachers improving academic outcomes, he urged educators to aim for a top-two ranking in the upcoming years. Reddy said government schools must play a key role in rebuilding the state, considering that the government accorded highest priority to strengthening public education. Government To Support Students With Good Score In Sports Or Education The Chief Minister added that the government will support students who excel either in education or sports. He pointed out that the inadequate infrastructure and neglect in government schools had led to a lower enrolment rate over the past decade. A major drive with the purpose of improving infrastructure and creating better learning environments had been launched by the Congress government, Reddy said, adding that the distribution of education kits to nearly 28 lakh students will be completed by August 15, 2026.