Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 Declared Ahead of Time: Know List of Websites to Check GSEB 10th Results; Know Where to Check

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the GSEB class 10th result today in online mode. Gujarat Board SSC results will be declared at 8 AM online via the official website - gseb.org. To check the GSEB Board 10th result, students will have to use their six digit seat number in the login window. Along with declaring the Gujarat SSC result 2022, the GSEB will also notify other important details including where and how students will be able to obtain their scorecards or mark sheets.

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Where To Check Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022?

The GSEB 10th exam was conducted from 28th March to 9th April 2022. After the release of the Gujarat Board 10th result, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their GSEB SSC results 2022, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.

gseb.org

How To Check Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022?

To check their GSEB Class 10th Result 2022, students will need to log onto the official website and enter their six digit Seat Numbers on the website. After entering the login credentials on the website, students will be able to check and access their Gujarat 10th Result 2022 in the form of a digital scorecard.

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 Grading System

Marks Grades (May Vary from Subject to Subject) 91 - 100 A1 81 - 90 A2 71 - 80 B1 61 - 70 B2 51 - 60 C1 41 - 50 C2 35 - 40 D 21 - 35 E1 00 - 20 E2

GSEB SSC Result 2022 Statistics

As per the updates, last year the GSEB Class 10th exams were cancelled, however, results were announced based on internal assessment. 100% students were passed last year and a total of 857204 students registered for SSC exam. In 2020, a total of 480845 passed in the Gujarat Board class 10th and the pass percentage was recorded at 60.64%. In 2019, 822823 students appeared for SSC exam whereas 551023 qualified in the exam. The pass percentage was recorded at 66.97%.

