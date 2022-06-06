GSEB SSC Result 2022 Date and Time LIVE: Gujarat Board Class 10 Results to be Declared Today @ gseb.org

GSEB SSC Result 2022 Date, Gujarat Board Class 10 Result Live Updates: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) will announce the SSC/Class 10 exam result 2022 today i.e., on Monday, 6th June 2022. The Gujarat Board SSC result 2022 will be announced at 8 am. The students can check the GSEB Class 10 result on the official website - gseb.org. State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani tweeted, "The result of Gujrat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Class 10 and Sanskrit first examination on June 6." The students need to download the GSEB Class 10 score card using seat number and other asked details. The GSEB SSC result 2022 consists of details like result status, marks obtained, and others.
Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC, Class 10 exam was 100 per cent as the exam was cancelled considering the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the HSC general stream exam result was announced today, and a total of 86.91 per cent of students passed in the Class 12 General Stream exam.
GSEB conducted the GSEB SSC exams for Class 10 students from 28th March to 9th April 2022. Over 9 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board SSC Exams 2022. GSEB SSC Result 2022 for these exams would be declared tomorrow, on 6th June 2022 at 8 AM.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the GSEB class 10th result tomorrow in online mode. Gujarat Board SSC results for will be announced at 8 AM online via the official website - gseb.org. Check the image of GSEB official website -
Gujarat Board will declare the GSEB SSC Result 2022 online on the official website - gseb.org. In addition to this, the direct link to check Gujarat Class 10 Results will also be available on multiple other websites.
As per media reports, a total of 9.72 lakh students have registered and appeared for the GSEB SSC Exam 2022 held in March. For the 2022 session, the number of students who appeared for the SSC exam has seen a drastic fall from 14.03 lakh last year to 9.72 lakh.
In case any details mentioned on the GSEB SSC result 2022 scorecard is incorrect, students have to contact the Board officials to get it corrected. They can write a formal application to the school principal or administrator and submit documentary proof to verify the details after which the board will change the same and issue a new marksheet.
To check the Gujarat Board Class 10th result 2022, students will have to follow these steps:
1st step - Go to the official website - gseb.org.
2nd step - On the homepage, click on the result link.
3rd Step - Enter seat number and other details.
4th Step - Submit and view result.
5th Step - Take a printout of the digital mark sheet.
Gujarat Education Minister has announced the GSEB 10th result date and time. Gujarat board class 10th result is scheduled to be released on 6th June 2022. GSEB conducted the GSEB SSC Exams for Class 10 students from 28 March to 9 April 2022. Go through the video for more details -
As per the marking scheme released by the GSEB, a student needs to score a minimum of 33% marks in both practical and theory tests combined in the annual board exams to be declared as passed in the Gujarat Board 10 exam 2022. They will be required to score at least a Grade 'D' in all the subjects. The candidates with 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will have to improve their performances through supplementary or compartment exams.
According to the details shared by the Gujarat Board, a total of 9.72 lakh students have registered and appeared for the GSEB SSC Exam 2022 held in March. The authorities have also released a notice informing the students about the same. Check GSEB notice pdf below -
For an easy and convenient way of checking the Gujarat 10th Result 2022, the GSEB will publish the same online. Students will be able to download the result scorecards as digital mark sheets initially. The Gujarat 10th digital Mark sheets can be downloaded from the official website gseb.org.
As per the latest update, the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has confirmed that the Gujarat Class 10 Results 2022 for Madhyamik students will be declared on Monday morning, at 8 AM. The GSEB Class 10 Results 2022 will be declared online first on the official website - gseb.org and the original marksheet will be available with the school after few days. Check tweet below -
ગુજરાત માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડનું ધોરણ-૧૦ અને સંસ્કૃત પ્રથમાનું માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ ૨૦૨૨ ની પરીક્ષાનું પરિણામ તારીખ ૦૬/૦૬/૨૦૨૨ ના રોજ સવારે ૦૮:૦૦ કલાકે પ્રસિધ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે.— Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) June 3, 2022
Gujarat Board has confirmed the GSEB SSC result 2022 date and time. As per the official updates, the Gujarat class 10 result will be declared tomorrow on 6th June 2022. The result will be announced by the officials AP at 8 AM. Once released, the students will be able to check their GSEB SSC results online at gseb.org.