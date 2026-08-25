HP NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Round 1 Provisional Merit List Releasing Tomorrow; Final Merit List on August 27
HP NEET MSD 2026: Atal Medical & Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh, is conducting HP NEET MDS 2026 Round 1 state quota (85%) counselling for MBBS/BDS seats across state colleges. Following online registrations, choice filling ended on August 25. The provisional seat allocation releases on August 27, final allotment on August 29, and reporting runs from September 1 to 3.
HP NEET MSD 2026: Atal Medical & Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh, is managing the centralized online counselling for state quota 85% MBBS and BDS admissions in HP NEET MDS 2026 for the medical and dental institutions in the state. The process of counseling for state quota will include the counselling of students for seats in six government medical colleges, one government dental college, three private dental colleges, and one private medical college in Himachal Pradesh. As per the new Round 1 timetable announced by AMRU on its official website, amruhp.ac.in, the online application process ended on 17 August 2026, which was followed by the release of provisional state merit list on 18 August and final merit list on 21 August.
Participants registered for Round 1 were required to do choice filling and locking for courses, colleges, and quota from 22 to 25 August 2026. As per the latest admission schedule of AMRU, the provisional result for Round 1 seat allocation will be declared on 27 August 2026, followed by final seat allotment result on 29 August 2026. Seat allotted candidates have to complete their physical reporting and document verification at respective allocated colleges from 1 to 3 September 2026.
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Admit Card LIVE at natboard.edu.in; Release Date and Time, How to Download, Exam Day Checklist
HP NEET MDS 2026 Round 1 Counselling Schedule: Important Dates
Below are the key dates related to the HP NEET MDS 2026 Round 1 Counselling Schedule:
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Event / Activity
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Date & Time
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Online Application / Registration Window
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August 20 to August 24, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)
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Display of Provisional State Merit List
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August 26, 2026
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Display of Final State Merit List
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August 27, 2026
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Online Choice Filling & Locking Window
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August 29 to August 31, 2026
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Provisional Seat Allotment Result
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September 02, 2026
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Final Seat Allotment Result
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September 04, 2026
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Reporting & Admission Verification at Allotted Colleges
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September 05 to September 06, 2026
How to NEET MDS 2026 Round 1 Results & Allotment?
To check the NEET MDS 2026 Round 1 Results & Allotment follow the steps given below:
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Open the browser and visit the official website (mcc.nic.in for AIQ or website of your state authority).
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Go to the UG Medical tab available on the home page to get counseling for MBBS and BDS courses.
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Click on the NEET 2026 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 provided under the candidates' activity tab.
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Log in to your account by entering NEET roll number, application password, and security PIN available on the screen.
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After submission of your credentials, you will see your allotted medical college and course along with the category allotment status.
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Take a printout of your allotment letter from the official website.
Also Check:
KCET Second Round Seat Allotment 2026 (OUT): Check Round 2 Final Seat Allotment at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.