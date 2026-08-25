HP NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Round 1 Provisional Merit List Releasing Tomorrow; Final Merit List on August 27

HP NEET MSD 2026: Atal Medical & Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh, is managing the centralized online counselling for state quota 85% MBBS and BDS admissions in HP NEET MDS 2026 for the medical and dental institutions in the state. The process of counseling for state quota will include the counselling of students for seats in six government medical colleges, one government dental college, three private dental colleges, and one private medical college in Himachal Pradesh. As per the new Round 1 timetable announced by AMRU on its official website, amruhp.ac.in, the online application process ended on 17 August 2026, which was followed by the release of provisional state merit list on 18 August and final merit list on 21 August.

Participants registered for Round 1 were required to do choice filling and locking for courses, colleges, and quota from 22 to 25 August 2026. As per the latest admission schedule of AMRU, the provisional result for Round 1 seat allocation will be declared on 27 August 2026, followed by final seat allotment result on 29 August 2026. Seat allotted candidates have to complete their physical reporting and document verification at respective allocated colleges from 1 to 3 September 2026.