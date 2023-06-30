HP PAT 2023 Counselling Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

HP PAT 2023 Counselling Registrations: The Directorate of Technical Education Himachal Pradesh will close the HP PAT 2023 counselling registrations today, June 30, 2023. Candidates seeking admission to the diploma and lateral entry programmes in engineering and the diploma in pharmacy programme can visit the official website to complete the registration process.

Candidates can complete the updation of class 10 marks and fill in the institute and course of choice until June 30, 2023. According to the schedule released, the first allotment list will be announced on July 4, 2023. Those allotted seats can complete the reporting for admissions before July 10, 2023.

HP PAT 2023 registration link is available on the official website - hptechboard.com. A direct link for students to complete the registrations is also available below.

HP PAT 2023 Registration Direct Link - Click Here

How to Apply for HP PAT 2023

The HP PAT 2023 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps available here to register for HP PAT 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website for HP PAT

Step 2: Click on the HP PAT 2023 registration link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and password in the given link

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

A total of two rounds of allotment will be conducted. Students applying are advised to first visit the official website and check through the instructions given before filling in the counselling seat allotment applications.

