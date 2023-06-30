  1. Home
  2. News
  3. HP PAT 2023 Counselling Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

HP PAT 2023 Counselling Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

HP PAT 2023 counselling registrations close today. Candidates applying can visit the official website or submit the applications through the link given here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 30, 2023 12:56 IST
HP PAT 2023 Registrations Round 1
HP PAT 2023 Registrations Round 1

HP PAT 2023 Counselling Registrations: The Directorate of Technical Education Himachal Pradesh will close the HP PAT 2023 counselling registrations today, June 30, 2023. Candidates seeking admission to the diploma and lateral entry programmes in engineering and the diploma in pharmacy programme can visit the official website to complete the registration process. 

Candidates can complete the updation of class 10 marks and fill in the institute and course of choice until June 30, 2023. According to the schedule released, the first allotment list will be announced on July 4, 2023. Those allotted seats can complete the reporting for admissions before July 10, 2023.

HP PAT 2023 registration link is available on the official website - hptechboard.com. A direct link for students to complete the registrations is also available below. 

HP PAT 2023 Registration Direct Link - Click Here

How to Apply for HP PAT 2023

The HP PAT 2023 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps available here to register for HP PAT 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website for HP PAT

Step 2: Click on the HP PAT 2023 registration link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and password in the given link

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

A total of two rounds of allotment will be conducted. Students applying are advised to first visit the official website and check through the instructions given before filling in the counselling seat allotment applications. 

Also Read: karresults.nic.in 2023 result, Get Direct Link to Check Karnataka SSLC Result and Download Marksheet

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023