ICAI CA Registration 2026 Window For Sept/Nov Session Closing Today; Apply at eservices.icai.org
The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India will close the registration for CA Sept and Nov session today at eservices.icai.org. Candidates can apply online today before the deadline. Registration link open at eservices.icai.org.
ICAI CA Registration 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) will end the registration window for Foundation, Intermediate and Final CA exams for September/November sessions today, July 22, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams and eligible for it will need to register online along with a late fee on the SSP portal at eservices.icai.org. According to the schedule, the correction window will open tomorrow, July 23, 2026. Students must keep visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org for official updates.
How to register for ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams 2026 online :
- Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org
- Click on the Login tab or the 'New User Register here!’ to register and create account
- Enter your personal contact information to create account
- Click on confirmation/declaration and 'Register' button to complete registration
- Fill the application form as per the details required
- Select the preferred exam centre from the zone/city
DIRECT LINK - ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams 2026
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.