ICAI CA Registration 2026 Window For Sept/Nov Session Closing Today; Apply at eservices.icai.org

ICAI CA Registration 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) will end the registration window for Foundation, Intermediate and Final CA exams for September/November sessions today, July 22, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams and eligible for it will need to register online along with a late fee on the SSP portal at eservices.icai.org. According to the schedule, the correction window will open tomorrow, July 23, 2026. Students must keep visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org for official updates.

How to register for ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams 2026 online :