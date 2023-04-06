IIT Madras to Host 8th Edition of E-Summit from April 7, Check Details Here

IIT Madras E-Summit 2023: According to recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras will host the 8th edition of its annual E-Summit from April 7 to 9, 2023. This event will be the first-ever student-run entrepreneurial festival in India. The annual summit will feature 800 startups and 5,000 students from across the country. Moreover, the event will also feature over 35 investors, highly notable speakers and more than 50 events, the official tweet said.

In an ongoing bid to foster #innovation and #Entrepreneurship among #Students, @ecell_iitm will host the 8th edition of its annual ‘E-Summit 2023', which is also the first-ever student-run entrepreneurial festival in India, from April 7–9, 2023. pic.twitter.com/wg6K8oQzH4 — IIT Madras (@iitmadras) April 6, 2023

What is IITM E-Summit 2023?

The E-Summit 2023 i.e. entrepreneurship summit is the first-ever student-run entrepreneurial event that has received all the major certifications including ISO, G20, and UNESCO. This year, the E-Summit will start on April 7, 2023, and conclude on April 9, 2023.

IIT Madras PG Admissions 2023

As per the recent updates, IIT Madras has commenced the registration process for its Master of Technology (M.Tech) and M.A programmes through GATE scores. Those students who are interested in applying for the IITM postgraduate courses can register themselves through the official website. According to the schedule, the last date to submit the applications is April 7, 2023. It is advisable for the students to read all the details available in the information brochure before submitting the registration form.

The institute has also started the admission process in the Department of Humanity and Social Science for the master's programme. Candidates can get admission into various streams of 2-year MA courses including Development Studies, Economics etc.

