    IITM Signs MoU with ISRO to Develop Astronaut Training Module for Indian Spaceflight Programme, Check Details Here

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday, February 6, 2023, signed an MoU with ISRO to develop an astronaut training module using AR, XR, VR and MR for Indian Spaceflight Programmes.

    Updated: Feb 6, 2023 17:35 IST
    IIT Madras: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday, February 6, 2023, signed an MoU with Indian Space Research Organization and announced that they will be collaborating with ISRO to develop an astronaut training module using Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) for Indian Space Flight programmes. 

    As per the recent updates, ISRO will be utilising technologies by IITM's established eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC) to promote research and development in Extended Reality (XR). However, the centre will develop XR technologies and will also train Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) engineers. The ISRO will also help in establishing a VR, XR laboratory at HSFC.

