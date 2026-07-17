Jagran Launches AI Future Bootcamp for Students and Professionals

News

Jagran is launching an AI masterclass, AI Future Bootcamp, for students, professionals and experts and help them prepare for the future of artificial intelligence. AI Future Bootcamps is a two day masterclass which aims at teaching the AI skills and career advancement. Global experts and industry leaders will teach various facets of popular AI tools such as ChatGPT, MidJourney, etc. Read below to know more.

Artificial Intelligence, AI, is increasingly transforming industries, careers, working culture, and workforce, globally. Organizations are adapting to AI powered tools and demand for AI and machine learning experts is on the rise. Jagran Josh has launched its AI Future Bootcamp, as the need of the hour initiative to help students, professionals and experts prepare for the future, and give them hands on experience and practical AI knowledge. Artificial intelligence is known to replace jobs of professionals who are still working with older, traditional methods. Instead of avoiding it, it is time that people learn to adapt to it and leverage it to climb the professional ladder. The 2-day masterclass intends to bridge the gap between theory and practice suitable for students, working professionals and everyone who is looking to future proof their career in the world of artificial intelligence.

Why Learn AI Skills? AI is largely impacting and influencing every industry and sphere, including education, healthcare, finance, IT, marketing, sales, customer service, etc. Automation of tasks is the new future of the workplace. It has moved away from being an optional skill and has become an integral one. Professionals who know and understand AI, machine learning, prompt engineering, automation, etc., have a wider scope of finding opportunities to enhance productivity, skills, and remain relevant and competitive in the ever changing job world. Jagran Josh AI Future Bootcamp Details The AI Bootcamp is launched in partnership with IMECO, and will be held at World Trade Tower, Sector 16, Noida. Check the details below for the bootcamp: Particulars Details Venue World Trade Tower, Sec-16, Noida Date July 30, 2026 to July 31, 2026 Fee INR 1,499

What is AI Future Bootcamp by Jagran Josh? In the world of digitization, there are tons of experts teaching AI skills, but the question is, where to find the best AI course to enhance skills which is at par with the industry trends and is valuable at the same time.

AI Future Bootcamp is just that. The course is designed in a way that it is interactive, informative and gives the hands on experience to the students. This 2-day certificate course is divided into four categories, i.e. AI Chatbot and Research- includes information and practical knowledge and usage of AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, NotebookLM, Google Gemini, etc. Content and Visual Creation- includes tools such as Canva AI, MidJourney, Runway and Gamma Productivity and Career Advancement- includes tools such as Notion AI, Grammarly, Fireflies AI

Safety and Media Verification- includes Google Fact Check Explorer, InVid, TinEye, Hive Moderation, etc. For More Information, click: www.jagran.com/events/jagran-next/ai-bootcamp/index.html AI Future Bootcamp- Expert Panel The masterclass will be taken by industry experts who carry years of experience. They will be teaching the students the nitty gritty of AI tools and application, along with the practical knowledge. The expert panel includes: Urvashi Kapoor- She is a Google News Certified Trainer and an expert in Generative AI and fact checking. An award-winning journalist with over 15 years of experience and Senior Editor & Head of Literacy Initiatives at Jagran New Media. She is a leading voice on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Dr. Rakshit Tandon- He carries over 25 years of experience and is one of the top cybersecurity expert in the world. He carries extensive knowledge in digital trust and deepfake technology.