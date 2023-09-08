Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registrations Open Until September 12, Check Details Here

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has started the application process for the third round of Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2023. Candidates who have cleared their NEET UG 2023 exams and wish to participate in the UG counselling for state quota seats in Jharkhand can visit the official website to complete the registration process.

The last date for students to complete the registrations for the third round of counselling is September 12, 2023. According to the notification, candidates already registered and included in the 2nd round counselling can skip applying. The merit list will be announced on September 13, 2023, and the online registration and choice filling for seat allotment will be conducted from September 14 to 17, 2023.

Candidates interested in participating in the third counselling round can visit the official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the link available here to register for the counselling round.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date Online application submission by new candidates September 7 to 12, 2023 Publication of merit list September 13, 2023 Online registration and choice filling for seat allotment September 14 to 17, 2023 Seat allotment and downloading provisional allotment result September 18 to 21, 2023

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling Registration

The Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling round 3 registration window will be available until September 17, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling round can register using the below-given steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand NEET UG

Step 2: Click on the all online counselling link

Step 3: Click on online counselling for M.B.B.S./B.D.S./B.H.M.S. admissions 2023

Step 4: Enter the details in the registration link provided

Step 5: Fill out the necessary details and enter the choices

Step 6: Save the options and click on submit

