JKBOPEE NEET PG Round 2 Provisional List Out, Admissions By September 28

JKBOPEE NEET PG round 2 Admission: JKBOPEE has released the list of the candidates who have been provisionally upgraded, allotted seats, and disciplines in Government, private Medical, or Dental Colleges in the state. NEET PG round 2 physical counselling for upgradation and allotment of seats was conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023. Those who participated in the physical counselling round can check the result here.

Those who have been allotted seats can report to the institutions and complete the admission process by September 28, 2023. Candidates reporting for the final admissions are advised to carry all the required documents and photocopies with them.

JK NEET PG provisional admission list for round 2 is available on the official website - jkbopee.gov.in. Candidates who have participated in the physical counselling round can check the admission list through the link given here.

JKBOPEE NEET PG round 2 Admission Direct Link - Click Here

Steps to Check JK NEET PG Provisional Allotment Result

The JK NEET PG round 2 admission results are available on the official website of JKBOPEE. To check the allotment results, candidates are to visit the official website and download the allotment pdf. Students can follow the steps given here to download the pdf.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOPEE 2023

Step 2: Click on the notification for the selection list for NEET PG admissions

Step 3: Scroll down and check through the name and roll number

Step 4: Download the selection list for further reference

As per the official notification those candidates, who have been granted admission (through allotment/ upgradation during the first or second round of counselling) and intend to resign may do so until September 30, 2023 (2.00 PM).

