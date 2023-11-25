JKBOSE 2024 Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Form Submission Schedule Released, Check Details Here

  1. Home
JKBOSE class 10 and 12 exam form submissions for regular and private students will begin on November 29, 2023. Authorities and required to submit the exam forms within the time period provided. Check details here.

Updated: Nov 25, 2023 13:08 IST
JKOSE 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced the dates for the submission of the JKBOSE 10th and 12th examination form 2024. Candidates appearing for the class 10 and class 11 and 12 exams can check the schedule for the submission of the examination form along with the schedule with the late fee. 

According to the dates provided, the exam form submission link for class 10 students will begin on November 29, 2023. The application link for the class 11 and 12 students will begin on December 2, 2023. Candidates who have changed their subjects in class 12 are required to appear in class 11 for the same subject as per the prescribed fee. 

JKBOSE Exam Form Notification - Click Here

JKBOSE 10th, 11th and 12th 2024 Exam Fomr Submission Schedule

Class

Students

Fee

Dates

Class 10

Candidates with five compulsory subjects

Rs 1,120

November 29 to December 13

Candidates with additional/ optional subject(s) 5+

Rs 1,320

November 29 to December 13

Class 11, 12

Candidates with five compulsory subjects

Rs 1,300

December 2 to 16

Candidates with additional/ optional subject(s) 5+

Rs 1,530

December 2 to 16

Candidates must note that the notification regarding the internal and external practical exams will be issued by the board soon. Candidates preparing to appear for the 2024 board exams can keep visiting the official website for further updates.

