Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Option Entry Starts; Get Direct Link Here

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023: Commissioner For Entrance Examinations, CEE has begun the Kerala NEET PG counselling phase 1 option entry. Candidates can fill in their college and course preferences till August 12, 2023, up to 5.00 PM. It must be noted that only those candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling process can exercise web options.

The official statement reads, “All the eligible Candidates included in the Kerala State Merit list who have applied for admission to PG Medical Courses 2023 in the State can register their options online through the Website www.cee.kerala.gov.in from 07.08.2023 to 12.08.2023, 5.00 PM.”

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the web options entry is mentioned below:

Kerala NEET 2023 Option Registration Click Here

How to Exercise Options in Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below instructions to fill in their preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PG Medical 2023 Candidate Portal

Step 3: Submit the application number, password, and access code

Step 4: Now, click on the option registration tab

Step 5: Fill in the college and course preferences

Step 6: Preview the filled choices and save them

As per CEE Kerala, “A candidate need only give options to a Course-College combination if he/she is sure to join the course and college, under the chosen quota, if allotted. Options registered online alone will be considered for allotment to the courses. Options sent to the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations via Post/Fax/E-mail will not be processed /considered for allotment to the courses.”

