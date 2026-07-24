Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 Releasing Tomorrow at results.kite.kerala.gov.in; Download Marks Memo using Registration Number
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the results for Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Exams tomorrow, July 25, 2026 on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will need their registration number to check the scorecards for the exams held from June 29 to July 3, 2026.
Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the results for Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Examinations tomorrow, July 25, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their revised provisional marks memo on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will require their registration number to check the scorecards.
The board has allowed students to check their scores online as well as offline via multiple ways. Students will be able to check their results online via DigiLocker platform and PRD Live app, and offline via SMS. The Save A Year (SAY) Examinations 2026 were held for students who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in the main annual examinations.
How to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Marks Memo 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Marks Memo 2026 online:
- Visit the official result portal at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
- Click on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 link.
- Enter your roll number and date of birth to submit.
- Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 online scorecard will appear.
- Check your details and download the marksheet.
Important Information Mentioned on Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet
Candidates must ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned on the Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marksheet:
- Student's name
- Registration number
- Date of birth
- School name
- Course/Stream
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks
- Grade obtained
- Result status (Pass/Fail)
The minimum passing marks is 33 percent in both aggregate and individual scores for the SAY Exams. Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to check their scorecards online. The final marksheets will be released by the schools affiliated by the board carrying the revised scores.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.