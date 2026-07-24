Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 Releasing Tomorrow at results.kite.kerala.gov.in; Download Marks Memo using Registration Number

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the results for Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Examinations tomorrow, July 25, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their revised provisional marks memo on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will require their registration number to check the scorecards.

The board has allowed students to check their scores online as well as offline via multiple ways. Students will be able to check their results online via DigiLocker platform and PRD Live app, and offline via SMS. The Save A Year (SAY) Examinations 2026 were held for students who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in the main annual examinations.

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Marks Memo 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Marks Memo 2026 online: