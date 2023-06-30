Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Final Allotment Result 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

Kerala Vocational Allotment Result: Kerala General Education Department has released the Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary final allotment list. Candidates who have registered for the vocation stream admissions can visit the official website to check the allotment result.
Kerala vocational higher secondary allotment results are available on the official website. To check the results candidates are required to login through the candidate login window using the username and password. As per the allotment instructions provided, students allotted seats are required to report to the allotted schools from July 1 to 4, 2023. Those failing to report within the given time will not be granted admission.
The Kerala vocational higher secondary admission final allotment result is available on the official website - admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the allotment result.
Kerala Vocational Stream Allotment Result - Click Here
How to Check Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Allotment Result
The Kerala board vocational higher secondary allotment results are available on the official website. Candidates can check their final allotment result through the candidate login window. Follow the steps provided here to download the allotment results.
Step 1: Visit the Kerala General Education Department
Step 2: Click on the Vocation Higher Secondary section
Step 3: Click on the allotment result link
Step 4: Enter the username and password
Step 5: The final allotment result will be displayed
Step 6: Download the Kerala vocational stream allotment result for further reference
Vocation Stream Allotment Instructions
According to the instructions given by the department, candidates eligible for 1-% reserved seats under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) must obtain an income and assets certificate from the village officer and produce the same during the admission process.
Certificates issued for students by SCERT or NCERT in class 8 or 10 must also be submitted to get points for NTSE.
Candidates who have qualified the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Examination and Kerala LCC, USS scholarship exams are also required to produce the certificates issued by the concerned authorities.
Certificates for extracurricular activities and medical certificates are also to be produced during admissions.
Also Read: HSCAP Kerala releases 3rd allotment list for Plus One admission, get direct link here
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.