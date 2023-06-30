Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Final Allotment Result 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

Kerala Vocational Allotment Result: Kerala General Education Department has released the Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary final allotment list. Candidates who have registered for the vocation stream admissions can visit the official website to check the allotment result.

Kerala vocational higher secondary allotment results are available on the official website. To check the results candidates are required to login through the candidate login window using the username and password. As per the allotment instructions provided, students allotted seats are required to report to the allotted schools from July 1 to 4, 2023. Those failing to report within the given time will not be granted admission.

The Kerala vocational higher secondary admission final allotment result is available on the official website - admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the allotment result.

Kerala Vocational Stream Allotment Result - Click Here

How to Check Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Allotment Result

The Kerala board vocational higher secondary allotment results are available on the official website. Candidates can check their final allotment result through the candidate login window. Follow the steps provided here to download the allotment results.

Step 1: Visit the Kerala General Education Department

Step 2: Click on the Vocation Higher Secondary section

Step 3: Click on the allotment result link

Step 4: Enter the username and password

Step 5: The final allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the Kerala vocational stream allotment result for further reference

Vocation Stream Allotment Instructions

According to the instructions given by the department, candidates eligible for 1-% reserved seats under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) must obtain an income and assets certificate from the village officer and produce the same during the admission process.

Certificates issued for students by SCERT or NCERT in class 8 or 10 must also be submitted to get points for NTSE.

Candidates who have qualified the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Examination and Kerala LCC, USS scholarship exams are also required to produce the certificates issued by the concerned authorities.

Certificates for extracurricular activities and medical certificates are also to be produced during admissions.

