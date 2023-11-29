MICAT Admit Card 2024 for Phase 1 Released; Get Direct Link Here

MICAT Admit Card Download: Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad has released the admit card for the MIC Admission Test (MICAT) phase 1. Candidates appearing in the upcoming exam can download the hall ticket on the official website: mica.ac.in by entering login credentials. They can also get the direct link to access admission tickets here.

According to the official schedule, the MICAT phase 1 exam will be held on December 2, 2023. Candidates must carry the hall ticket to the examination hall for entry purposes. The question paper will be divided into 3 sections. Section A will have psychometric questions whereas Section B will be a descriptive test. Section C will consist of verbal ability, quantitative ability, data interpretation, divergent and converging thinking, and general awareness.

MICAT Admit Card Download Link (Active)

The direct link to access the hall ticket is mentioned below:

MICAT Admit Card Download Link CLICK HERE

MICAT 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates MICAT admit card download begins November 30, 2023 MICAT phase 1 exam date December 2, 2023 MICAT 2024 result date December 21, 2023

How to Download MICAT Admit Card 2024?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mica.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MICAT phase 1 admit card link

Step 3: Submit the application number and password

Step 4: MICAT Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

MICAT Phase 2 Exam 2024

Meanwhile, candidates willing to appear for the phase 2 exam must fill out the application form before January 16, 2024. The MICAT Phase 2 exam is scheduled to be held on January 27, 2024.

