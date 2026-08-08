NVS Class 6 Admission 2027: Registration Deadline Extended to August 10 at navodaya.gov.in

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially declared an important extension in the deadline of applications for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 Admission for the year 2027–28, which will surely be great news for students and parents all over India. The last date to complete online registration procedures will be till August 10, 2026. This particular test is conducted only for gifted students who are currently pursuing studies in Class 5 and provides them admission to co-educational and full residential Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas situated in different districts of India and provide them free education along with quality education, advanced infrastructure, boarding, and lodging.

Interested candidates as well as their parents can avail themselves of the registration procedure free of cost through official web portals of NVS navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. Nationwide selection test will conduct an assessment of students based on several criteria such as mental ability, arithmetic, and language skills. Moreover, it will help students hailing from remote as well as rural locations who were having trouble due to poor connectivity or delay in procuring necessary documents from their schools.