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NVS Class 6 Admission 2027: Registration Deadline Extended to August 10 at navodaya.gov.in

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 8, 2026, 13:40 IST

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti extended the JNVST Class 6 application deadline for the 2027–28 session to August 10, 2026. Eligible Class 5 students can apply free at navodaya.gov.in. The 100-mark selection test, evaluating mental ability, arithmetic, and language skills, takes place on November 28, 2026, offering free residential education.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2027: Registration Deadline Extended to August 10 at navodaya.gov.in
NVS Class 6 Admission 2027: Registration Deadline Extended to August 10 at navodaya.gov.in
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Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially declared an important extension in the deadline of applications for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 Admission for the year 2027–28, which will surely be great news for students and parents all over India. The last date to complete online registration procedures will be till August 10, 2026. This particular test is conducted only for gifted students who are currently pursuing studies in Class 5 and provides them admission to co-educational and full residential Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas situated in different districts of India and provide them free education along with quality education, advanced infrastructure, boarding, and lodging. 

Interested candidates as well as their parents can avail themselves of the registration procedure free of cost through official web portals of NVS navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. Nationwide selection test will conduct an assessment of students based on several criteria such as mental ability, arithmetic, and language skills. Moreover, it will help students hailing from remote as well as rural locations who were having trouble due to poor connectivity or delay in procuring necessary documents from their schools. 

NVS Class 6 Admission 2027: Revised JNVST Class 6 Schedule

Event

Official Date

Registration Start Date

July 6, 2026

Extended Application Deadline

August 10, 2026

Application Correction Window

August 11 – August 12, 2026

Selection Test (JNVST Exam)

November 28, 2026

Declaration of Result

March / April 2027

JNVST Class 6 Exam Pattern

The duration of the test is 2 hours (120 minutes) and it involves 80 objective type questions which carry 100 marks:

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Mental Ability Test

40

50

60 minutes

Arithmetic Test

20

25

30 minutes

Language Test

20

25

30 minutes

Total

80

100

120 minutes

How to Apply Online For NVS Class 6 Admission 2027?

To Apply Online For NVS Class 6 Admission 2027 follow the steps given below:

  • Open the official Navodaya website navodaya.gov.in on your web browser.

  • Find and click the JNVST Class VI Registration link from the homepage.

  • Enter the candidate’s personal details as well as those of his/her school.

  • Attach the necessary certificates, photographs, candidate and parent signatures as per the official guidelines.

  • Go through all candidate details to ensure accuracy.

  • Submit the online application for free and get your confirmation.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Aug 8, 2026, 13:40 IST

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