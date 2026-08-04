SVKM’s Pravin Gandhi College of Law Becomes First Mumbai University Law Institute to Attain Autonomous Status

In a significant landmark event for legal education in Maharashtra, SVKM’s Pravin Gandhi College of Law (PGCL) has become the first law institute affiliated to the University of Mumbai to obtain autonomy. PGCL was founded in 2004 by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal and is an NAAC A+ accredited institution known for its high-quality legal education. The autonomy status that PGCL now holds is indicative of its ability to change its structure significantly for the purpose of updating the quality of its programmes. With this newfound independence, PGCL is now able to freely create and redesign its curriculum in order to include the latest fields such as corporate compliance, AI law, fintech, and international arbitration thus ensuring that theory and practice coincide in the educational process.

In addition to that, the autonomy status gives PGCL the freedom to create new post-graduate diploma programs and develop the methods of continuous internal assessment and examination calendar independent of the university regulations. Though the degrees at PGCL will still carry the prestigious name of Mumbai University, the independence PGCL is now granted gives it a unique opportunity to improve the practical skills of its graduates and develop industrial relations.

What Changes with Autonomous Status?

With the autonomy status, the PGCL of SVKM can have the liberty of designing its very own curriculum aligned with the industry demands that include emerging subjects such as cyber laws, artificial intelligence laws, and company compliance without requiring any kind of university-level approvals. This way, the institution has been able to create customized diploma and certificate programs as per the contemporary needs of legal studies.