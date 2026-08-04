SVKM’s Pravin Gandhi College of Law Becomes First Mumbai University Law Institute to Attain Autonomous Status
SVKM’s Pravin Gandhi College of Law (PGCL) has become the first Mumbai University-affiliated law institute to attain autonomous status. Granted UGC autonomy for ten years, PGCL can now independently design industry-aligned curricula, update examination systems, and introduce specialized diploma programs, while Mumbai University continues to confer the final degrees.
In a significant landmark event for legal education in Maharashtra, SVKM’s Pravin Gandhi College of Law (PGCL) has become the first law institute affiliated to the University of Mumbai to obtain autonomy. PGCL was founded in 2004 by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal and is an NAAC A+ accredited institution known for its high-quality legal education. The autonomy status that PGCL now holds is indicative of its ability to change its structure significantly for the purpose of updating the quality of its programmes. With this newfound independence, PGCL is now able to freely create and redesign its curriculum in order to include the latest fields such as corporate compliance, AI law, fintech, and international arbitration thus ensuring that theory and practice coincide in the educational process.
In addition to that, the autonomy status gives PGCL the freedom to create new post-graduate diploma programs and develop the methods of continuous internal assessment and examination calendar independent of the university regulations. Though the degrees at PGCL will still carry the prestigious name of Mumbai University, the independence PGCL is now granted gives it a unique opportunity to improve the practical skills of its graduates and develop industrial relations.
What Changes with Autonomous Status?
With the autonomy status, the PGCL of SVKM can have the liberty of designing its very own curriculum aligned with the industry demands that include emerging subjects such as cyber laws, artificial intelligence laws, and company compliance without requiring any kind of university-level approvals. This way, the institution has been able to create customized diploma and certificate programs as per the contemporary needs of legal studies.
With the autonomy granted to the PGCL, the college is now in a position to change its evaluation system where continuous internal evaluations along with flexible examinations and speedy results declaration become possible. Even though the college becomes free in all aspects of academia and administration for improving their practical skills in advocacy and industry collaboration, the degree shall still be awarded by the well-known Mumbai University.
Key Highlights of the Transition
- Modernised Curriculum: The college will be able to create its own curriculum to fill the void that exists between legal theory and modern law practice by adding topics such as corporate compliance, intellectual property, cyber law, and international arbitration.
- Flexible Academic Calendar: Examination scheduling and credit scheduling can be done by the college itself and there will be no delays as there used to be during the time when exams were conducted through the university's examination process.
- Valid Degree: Although PGCL will be conducting their own exams and creating their own coursework, the degrees will still be conferred by the University of Mumbai.
- Improved Emphasis on Clinical Education: It is expected that the college will use this autonomy to enhance clinical legal education and trial advocacy training programmes.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.