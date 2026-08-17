UP Board Compartment Result 2026: [Link Active] UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result at upsmp.edu.in; Improvement Scorecard Direct link here

UP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Link

UP Board 10th Supplementary Result 2026 Link

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has released UP Board 10th, 12th compartment result 2026 on August 17. UP Board Class 10 and 12 compartment result 2026 has been published on the official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.upmsp.edu.in. Check out the direct link for UP Board 12th & 10th compartment result 2026. Students need to login useing their roll number and school code to check UP Board Class 10th Compartment Results 2026 and UP Board Class 12th Compartment Results 2026.

How to download UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026

Students can follow the beklow mentioned steps to download the UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026: