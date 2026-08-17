UP Board Compartment Result 2026: [Link Active] UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result at upsmp.edu.in; Improvement Scorecard Direct link here
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the class 10th, 12th supplementary result today on its official website. Candidates can download their improvement scorecard given a direct link.
UP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Link
UP Board 10th Supplementary Result 2026 Link
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has released UP Board 10th, 12th compartment result 2026 on August 17. UP Board Class 10 and 12 compartment result 2026 has been published on the official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.upmsp.edu.in. Check out the direct link for UP Board 12th & 10th compartment result 2026. Students need to login useing their roll number and school code to check UP Board Class 10th Compartment Results 2026 and UP Board Class 12th Compartment Results 2026.
How to download UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026
Students can follow the beklow mentioned steps to download the UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026:
- Visit the official website of UP Board results.upmsp.edu.in.
- Click on the link for your class 10th/12th
- Class 10: “High School Compartment & Improvement Result 2026”
- Class 12: “Intermediate Compartment & Improvement Result 2026”
- Enter your roll number and school code and click on 'View' Results.
- UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026 marksheet will appear.
- Check your scores and download result for future reference.
Check: UP Board 10th Supplementary Result 2026
Check: UP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2026
UPMSP Compartment Result 2026 Date: Login Details Required
Candidates will require their log in credentials to check and download the UP Board compartment results for classes 10th and 12th online. These include:
- School code
- Roll number
- Date of birth
UPMSP Compartment Result 2026 Details Mentioned
Students should check the following details on their result carefully:
- Roll Number
- Candidate's Name
- Subject-wise marks obtained
- Total marks obtained
- Qualifying status
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.