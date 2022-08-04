    UP BTC Merit List 2022 (OUT): UP DElEd Rank List Released @updeled.gov.in, Admissions Begin from 5th August

    UP BTC Merit List 2022 (OUT): UP Diploma in Elementary Education, UP D.El.Ed State Rank List 2022 has been released. Check UP BTC Merit List 2022 for the Diploma in Elementary Education Programme on official website - updeled.gov.in. UP DElEd Admission 2022 to begin from 5th August, Check Details Here.

    Updated: Aug 4, 2022 13:21 IST
    UP BTC Merit List 2022 (OUT)
    UP BTC Merit List 2022 (OUT)

    UP BTC Merit List 2022 (OUT): Finally, the UP DElEd Merit List 2022 has been released today. As per the latest update, the Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj has formally released the UP BTC Merit List 2022 for the Diploma in Elementary Education Programme on its official website. The UP DElEd Rank List 2022 released today is for the entrance test that was held to screen candidates for admission to the Diploma programme. Candidates can check their selection status for the same online via the official website - updeled.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check UP DElEd Rank List 2022 can also be found below:

    Check UP DElEd Rank List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Admission Process to Begin from 5th August 2022

    As per the data shared by the Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, a total of 2,41,450 seats are up for grabs as far as UP DElEd Admission 2022 is concerned. A total of 1,69,960 candidates have registered and applied for the same. With the UP BTC Rank List 2022 released now, the next step in the admission cycle would be to complete the admission process.

    As per the details shared by Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, the choice filling for 1st to 20000 rank holders will begin from tomorrow - 5th August and the allotment list or result for the same would be released on 8th August 2022. The exam authority has notified detailed rank-wise admission schedule for the same on the official website.

    Rank

    Choice Filling

    Allotment Date

    Rank 1 to 20000

    5th to 7th August 2022

    8th August 2022

    Rank 20001 to 50,000

    8th to 10th August 2022

    11th August 2022

    Rank 50000+

    11th to 16th August 2022

    17th August 2022

    How to check UP DElEd Rank List 2022 online?

    Taking into account the convenience factor for the students, the UP DElEd Rank List 2022 or BTC Merit List has been published online on the official website. Candidates need to log onto website - updeled.gov.in to check their rank and merit position. On the homepage, locate the link for Know D.El.Ed State Rank. On the next page, candidates will be required to Select Their Course, Enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth in the prescribed format. Enter the security captcha code displayed on the screen and submit the details on the website. In response, the UP DElEd Rank List 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download a copy of the same from the website and save it on their device for future reference.

    Also Read: Delhi University Admissions 2022 through CUET for UG Courses, Varsity to follow 3 Stage Process, Get Details Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories