US Considers $100,000 Post-Study Work Fee, Indian Students Could Be Hit the Hardest

Around 3.63 lakh Indian students secured employment through the OPT programme during the 2024-25 academic year. For many Indian families, paying an additional Rs 95 lakh after already investing heavily in higher education abroad would be financially unviable.

Top officials in the United States are reportedly considering a proposal to impose a $100,000 fee (over Rs 95 lakh) on international students who wish to work in the country after completing their studies. According to reports, the Trump administration is considering introducing this fee for all international students seeking post-study work in the US. If implemented, the move could affect a large number of graduates, particularly those who secure employment through the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme. More than 3.5 lakh Indian students found jobs through the OPT route, highlighting the potential impact the proposal could have on Indian as well as other international students. In 2024, over 10 lakh international students were enrolled in US institutions, with more than 4 lakh obtaining work opportunities through the OPT programme, which allows graduates to work in the US for up to one year, while eligible STEM graduates can receive an additional two-year extension.

US $1,00,000 Work Fee: Who Could Be Most Affected? Indian students could be hit the hardest. If implemented, the proposed $100,000 fee is expected to have the biggest impact on STEM graduates and the companies that regularly recruit international talent in sectors such as technology, engineering, robotics, and innovation. These employers rely heavily on the OPT programme to hire skilled foreign graduates. Indian Students Likely to Face the Biggest Impact Around 3.63 lakh Indian students secured employment through the OPT programme during the 2024-25 academic year-the highest among all countries, ahead of China. For many Indian families, paying an additional Rs 95 lakh after already investing heavily in higher education abroad would be financially unviable. The OPT programme has long helped Indian graduates gain work experience in the US while earning enough to repay their education loans, making the country a preferred destination for higher studies. However, if the proposed fee is introduced, it could significantly change the appeal of the US as a study destination.