WB NEET UG 2026: Counselling Round 1 Tentative Schedule Released at wbmcc.nic.in for State, Private Management, and NRI Quota
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the tentative schedule for the first round of counselling for State, Private Management, and NRI Quota seats on the official website at mcc.nic.in. The registrations will begin from 11 AM on August 13, 2026 till August 16, 2026 till 6 PM.
WB NEET UG 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the tentative schedule for the first round of counselling for State, Private Management, and NRI Quota seats. The schedule PDF has been released on the official website at mcc.nic.in. According to the schedule, the registrations will begin from 11 AM on August 13, 2026 till August 16, 2026 till 6 PM.
Official Schedule: Counselling Schedule Round 1
WB NEET UG 2026: Round 1 Tentative Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the tentative schedule for the round 1 of WB NEET UG 2026:
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Events in Counseling
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Days and Date & Time
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Publication of Notice cum Information Bulletin and Schedule
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August 11, 2026
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Round 1: Online Registration
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From 11 AM August 13 - 16, 2026 till 6 PM
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Online Fee Payment
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From 11 AM August 13 - 16, 2026 till 12 AM
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After Successful Registration and Fee Payment, Verification of Candidates in the already designated college and time slot by the software (Not applicable for NRI Candidates, please see Notice Point No. 3, for further details)
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From 11 AM August 14, 17, 18, 2026 till 4 PM
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Publication of List of Successfully Verified candidates and Publication of Seat Matrix for Round 1
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August 19, 2026 after 12 noon
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Online Choice Filling and Choice Locking by the verified Candidates in List
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From 4 PM August 19 - 21, 2026 till 4 PM
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Publication of allotment result Round 1
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From 4 PM August 25, 2026
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The Reporting and Admission of Allotted candidates to the allotted Institute (for All Private Medical Colleges the admission process will be in different Govt. Medical Colleges in Kolkata, related Notice will be published in the website and for all Private Dental colleges at Dr. R Ahmed Dental College) with requisite original documents, college requite fee, bond after physical document verification (Once Successfully re-verified they can get admitted in the allotted college)
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From 10 AM August 26 - 28, 2026 till 4 PM
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Online seat surrender at the allotted college level with all original documents by the candidate
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From 11 AM to 4 PM, September 3, 2026
Candidates must note that the tentative schedule is subject to change as per the requirements set by the board. Students are advised to adhere to the schedule to complete the first round of counselling.
Also Read: MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Information Bulletin Released; Check Registration Fee, Seat Matrix & Seat Allotment Steps
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.