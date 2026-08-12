WB NEET UG 2026: Counselling Round 1 Tentative Schedule Released at wbmcc.nic.in for State, Private Management, and NRI Quota

WB NEET UG 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the tentative schedule for the first round of counselling for State, Private Management, and NRI Quota seats. The schedule PDF has been released on the official website at mcc.nic.in. According to the schedule, the registrations will begin from 11 AM on August 13, 2026 till August 16, 2026 till 6 PM.

Official Schedule: Counselling Schedule Round 1

WB NEET UG 2026: Round 1 Tentative Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the tentative schedule for the round 1 of WB NEET UG 2026: