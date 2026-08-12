MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Information Bulletin Released; Check Registration Fee, Seat Matrix & Seat Allotment Steps
NEET MDS Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin on mcc.nic.in. It details registration fees, seat matrix, reservation rules, and participating institute details. A new Freeze and Float mechanism streamlines document verification across rounds. Detailed round-wise counselling schedules will be released separately.
NEET MDS Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made an official announcement in the form of an Information Bulletin concerning the NEET MDS Counselling 2026 on its website (mcc.nic.in), which explains the entire process of allocation of seats through all MDS courses throughout the nation. This bulletin gives detailed instructions concerning the eligibility criteria of the candidate, fees for non-refundable registration and security deposits, reservation policies, and rules for participation of 50% All India Quota (AIQ) Seats in Government dental colleges, along with 100% seats in Central Universities (BHU, AMU, DU), and Deemed Dental Universities.
An important inclusion in this version of the bulletin is that of a system of Freeze & Float that will help in streamlining the process of document verification during choice up gradation from one round to another. In this process, the candidate who wants to 'Freeze' his allocated seat needs to visit his institute physically, but in the case of 'Floating' for a higher preference choice upgrade, he does not need to do so.
How To Apply for The NEET MDS Seat Allotment Process?
To Apply for The NEET MDS seat allotment process, follow the steps given below:
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Go to mcc.nic.in and select ‘MDS’ then click on ‘New Registration’ using your NEET MDS Roll Number, Application Number, and Personal Information.
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Fee Payment: Make the payment of the required non-refundable registration fee and refundable security deposit using Debit/Credit Card or Net Banking.
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Choice Filling & Locking: Select your preferred dental college/specialty from the seat matrix and fill/lock your choices till the last date.
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Seat Allotment Result: The results will be declared by MCC on the basis of NEET MDS rank, choices filled, category and seat availability through provisional and final allotment PDF.
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Physical Reporting & Document Verification: Download the allotment letter from the candidate’s portal and appear physically at the allotted dentl college along with the relevant documents for admission.
NEET MDS 2026 Counselling Fee Structure
Candidates are required to make both a non-refundable registration fee and a refundable security deposit while registering online:
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Category
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Non-Refundable Fee
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Refundable Security Deposit
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Total Payable
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50% AIQ / Central Universities (UR / EWS)
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₹1,000
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₹25,000
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₹26,000
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50% AIQ / Central Universities (SC / ST / OBC / PwD)
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₹500
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₹10,000
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₹10,500
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Deemed Universities (All Categories)
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₹5,000
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₹2,00,000
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₹2,05,000
NEET MDS 2026: Seat Matrix & Seat Allotment
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Release of Seat Matrix: Prior to every round, MCC releases the Clear Vacancies and Virtual Vacancies (increased seats from earlier rounds) on a category basis.
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Reservation Criteria: As per Central Government Guidelines for AIQ & Central Universities - 15% SC, 7.5% ST, 27% OBC (Non Creamy Layer), 10% EWS and 5% Horizontal PwD.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.