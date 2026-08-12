MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Information Bulletin Released; Check Registration Fee, Seat Matrix & Seat Allotment Steps

NEET MDS Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made an official announcement in the form of an Information Bulletin concerning the NEET MDS Counselling 2026 on its website (mcc.nic.in), which explains the entire process of allocation of seats through all MDS courses throughout the nation. This bulletin gives detailed instructions concerning the eligibility criteria of the candidate, fees for non-refundable registration and security deposits, reservation policies, and rules for participation of 50% All India Quota (AIQ) Seats in Government dental colleges, along with 100% seats in Central Universities (BHU, AMU, DU), and Deemed Dental Universities.

An important inclusion in this version of the bulletin is that of a system of Freeze & Float that will help in streamlining the process of document verification during choice up gradation from one round to another. In this process, the candidate who wants to 'Freeze' his allocated seat needs to visit his institute physically, but in the case of 'Floating' for a higher preference choice upgrade, he does not need to do so.