  3. University of Calcutta Results 2023 Declared; Download UOC Mark Sheet at www.exametc.com

University of Calcutta Results 2023 are live now. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: wbresults.nic.in by entering the login credentials.

Updated: Nov 30, 2023 16:32 IST
UOC Results 2023: The University of Calcutta (UOC) has declared the semester examination results for B.A./B.Sc and B.Com programmes. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: wbresults.nic.in by entering the login credentials.

Calcutta University Results 2023 have been announced for honours, general and major courses. Students can download the online mark sheet by entering the roll number. They can also get the direct link to access UOM Results 2023 here.

UOC Result 2023: Official Websites to Check Result

Check out the official links below:

www.exametc.com

wbresults.nic.in

wbresults.nic.in: Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access marksheets is given below:

B.A./B.Sc.Semester-II (Honours/General/Major) Exams

CLICK HERE

B.Com.Semester-II (Honours/General/Major) Exams

CLICK HERE

How to Check University of Calcutta 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the preferred result link

Step 3: Submit the hall ticket number

Step 4: UOC Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Details Mentioned on UOC Marksheet 2023

Check out the mandatory information below:

  • Student name
  • Course Name
  • Registration Number
  • Roll number
  • Exam Name
  • Semester/Year
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Overall marks
  • Passing Status

University of Calcutta Result 2023 Overview 

University

University of Calcutta

Examination

University of Calcutta Semester Exams

Course

B.A./B.Sc and B.Com courses

University of Calcutta Result Release Date

November 30, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website

wbresults.nic.in and www.exametc.com

