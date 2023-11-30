University of Calcutta Results 2023 Declared; Download UOC Mark Sheet at www.exametc.com

UOC Results 2023: The University of Calcutta (UOC) has declared the semester examination results for B.A./B.Sc and B.Com programmes. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: wbresults.nic.in by entering the login credentials.
Calcutta University Results 2023 have been announced for honours, general and major courses. Students can download the online mark sheet by entering the roll number. They can also get the direct link to access UOM Results 2023 here.
UOC Result 2023: Official Websites to Check Result
Check out the official links below:
|
www.exametc.com
|
wbresults.nic.in
wbresults.nic.in: Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access marksheets is given below:
|
B.A./B.Sc.Semester-II (Honours/General/Major) Exams
|
B.Com.Semester-II (Honours/General/Major) Exams
How to Check University of Calcutta 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet:
Step 1: Go to the official website: wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the preferred result link
Step 3: Submit the hall ticket number
Step 4: UOC Results 2023 will appear on the screen
Details Mentioned on UOC Marksheet 2023
Check out the mandatory information below:
- Student name
- Course Name
- Registration Number
- Roll number
- Exam Name
- Semester/Year
- Subject-wise marks
- Overall marks
- Passing Status
|
University of Calcutta Result 2023 Overview
|
University
|
University of Calcutta
|
Examination
|
University of Calcutta Semester Exams
|
Course
|
B.A./B.Sc and B.Com courses
|
University of Calcutta Result Release Date
|
November 30, 2023 (OUT)
|
Official Website
|
wbresults.nic.in and www.exametc.com
