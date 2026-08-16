UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE
Focus

When Will AP ICET 2026 Counselling Schedule Be Out? Check Latest Update, Expected Dates Here

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 15:29 IST

The APSCHE will release the AP ICET 2026 counselling schedule anytime soon now on its official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Last year, the registration process started in July. Know when registration begins this year, expected dates and more.   

When Will AP ICET 2026 Counselling Schedule Be Out? Check Latest Update, Expected Dates Here
When Will AP ICET 2026 Counselling Schedule Be Out? Check Latest Update, Expected Dates Here
Register for Result Updates

AP ICET 2026 Counselling Schedule Out? While the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has not officially announced the admission dates for MBA and MCA programmes across Andhra Pradesh, candidates can expect the official notification to be released anytime soon. You will be able to download the detailed counselling notice on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET Counselling Schedule Release Date

The AP ICET 2026 counselling schedule will most likely be released before August 20, 2026. Last year, registration for the admission process via AP ICET started in July, with the Phase 1 result being announced on July 19. As it is past the month of July, the council is expected to release the notification anytime soon.

Why Is AP ICET Counselling 2026 Delayed?

The delay in releasing the AP ICET 2026 counselling schedule could be linked to the completion of the admission and academic processes required before the counselling window opens. APSCHE may also need to finalise the participating colleges, available seats, category-wise seat details and other admission-related arrangements before announcing the schedule.

The counselling timeline may also depend on the completion of other state-level admission processes and the preparation of the final seat matrix. Since the official reason for the delay has not been announced, candidates should treat these as possible factors rather than confirmed reasons.

Once the notification is released, it is expected to include important details such as registration dates, certificate verification, web options entry, seat allotment and reporting dates.

AP ICET Counselling 2026: Expected Dates

Based on the expected timeline, the AP ICET 2026 counselling registration window may open around August 21 and remain active until August 24, 2026. The Phase 1 seat allotment result could then be announced approximately a week after the registration process concludes.

Activity 

Date (Likely)

Web Counselling Registration Window

August, 2026 

Certificate Verification 

August, 2026

Exercising web options (college/course preferences) 

August-end

Option modification window 

August end

Seat allotment for phase 1 

August 31, 2026

Reporting to allotted colleges 

First week of September, 2026

Commencement of academic classes 

First week of September, 2026

ICET Counselling 2026 AP: Registration Fee

Category 

Application Fee

Open Category (OC) and Backward Classes (BC)

R 1,200

Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) 

Rs 600

ICET Counselling AP: How To Register?

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.inOn the homepage, click on “Candidate Registration” and then enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.Enter the required details and generate your login id and password. Using your login credentials, register for the phase 1 counselling session. Pay the registration fee and you will be selected for the seat allotment process. 

The AP ICET (Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test) is a state-level entrance exam used to get admission into postgraduate MBA and MCA programs at universities and colleges across Andhra Pradesh. 

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 16, 2026, 14:49 IST

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News