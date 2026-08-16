When Will AP ICET 2026 Counselling Schedule Be Out? Check Latest Update, Expected Dates Here

AP ICET 2026 Counselling Schedule Out? While the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has not officially announced the admission dates for MBA and MCA programmes across Andhra Pradesh, candidates can expect the official notification to be released anytime soon. You will be able to download the detailed counselling notice on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET Counselling Schedule Release Date

The AP ICET 2026 counselling schedule will most likely be released before August 20, 2026. Last year, registration for the admission process via AP ICET started in July, with the Phase 1 result being announced on July 19. As it is past the month of July, the council is expected to release the notification anytime soon.

Why Is AP ICET Counselling 2026 Delayed?

The delay in releasing the AP ICET 2026 counselling schedule could be linked to the completion of the admission and academic processes required before the counselling window opens. APSCHE may also need to finalise the participating colleges, available seats, category-wise seat details and other admission-related arrangements before announcing the schedule.