When Will AP ICET 2026 Counselling Schedule Be Out? Check Latest Update, Expected Dates Here
The APSCHE will release the AP ICET 2026 counselling schedule anytime soon now on its official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Last year, the registration process started in July. Know when registration begins this year, expected dates and more.
AP ICET 2026 Counselling Schedule Out? While the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has not officially announced the admission dates for MBA and MCA programmes across Andhra Pradesh, candidates can expect the official notification to be released anytime soon. You will be able to download the detailed counselling notice on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP ICET Counselling Schedule Release Date
The AP ICET 2026 counselling schedule will most likely be released before August 20, 2026. Last year, registration for the admission process via AP ICET started in July, with the Phase 1 result being announced on July 19. As it is past the month of July, the council is expected to release the notification anytime soon.
Why Is AP ICET Counselling 2026 Delayed?
The delay in releasing the AP ICET 2026 counselling schedule could be linked to the completion of the admission and academic processes required before the counselling window opens. APSCHE may also need to finalise the participating colleges, available seats, category-wise seat details and other admission-related arrangements before announcing the schedule.
The counselling timeline may also depend on the completion of other state-level admission processes and the preparation of the final seat matrix. Since the official reason for the delay has not been announced, candidates should treat these as possible factors rather than confirmed reasons.
Once the notification is released, it is expected to include important details such as registration dates, certificate verification, web options entry, seat allotment and reporting dates.
AP ICET Counselling 2026: Expected Dates
Based on the expected timeline, the AP ICET 2026 counselling registration window may open around August 21 and remain active until August 24, 2026. The Phase 1 seat allotment result could then be announced approximately a week after the registration process concludes.
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Activity
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Date (Likely)
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Web Counselling Registration Window
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August, 2026
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Certificate Verification
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August, 2026
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Exercising web options (college/course preferences)
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August-end
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Option modification window
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August end
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Seat allotment for phase 1
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August 31, 2026
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Reporting to allotted colleges
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First week of September, 2026
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Commencement of academic classes
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First week of September, 2026
ICET Counselling 2026 AP: Registration Fee
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Category
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Application Fee
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Open Category (OC) and Backward Classes (BC)
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R 1,200
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Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
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Rs 600
ICET Counselling AP: How To Register?
Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, click on “Candidate Registration” and then enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.Enter the required details and generate your login id and password. Using your login credentials, register for the phase 1 counselling session. Pay the registration fee and you will be selected for the seat allotment process.
The AP ICET (Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test) is a state-level entrance exam used to get admission into postgraduate MBA and MCA programs at universities and colleges across Andhra Pradesh.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.