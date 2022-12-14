XAT 2023: XLRI Registrations Rise up to 25 Percent, Over 98,000 Applications Received

XAT 2023: Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will be conducting Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on January 8, 2023, at various centres. As per the official press release, the total number of candidates who have registered for the XAT 2023 has escalated by approximately 25% this year as compared to the previous year's reports.

Reportedly, there were 98,242 applicants who applied for the online XAT registration process in order to appear for the exam. The estimation count shows that there were 63.78% of male candidates and 36.21% of female candidates for admission to the management programmes at XLRI.

Registration Numbers in CAT, XAT

An 11% increase in CAT 2022 registration numbers is followed by this substantial growth in XAT 2023 applicants numbers. Talking about this exam, as mentioned above - this year, the registration number for XAT has gone up by 25 per cent. This indicates growth in various departments of management in the education sector.

Dr Vishwa Ballabh, the Covener of XAT and XLRI, Jamshedpur Admission Chair told that there has been an exceedingly high number of registrations for the XAM exam in 2022 which is about 98,242 applications and the proportion rate goes up by 25 per cent.

About Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)

The computer-based XAT exam 2023 will be conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on January 8, 2023 (Sunday). The examination will be held in a single session of 3 hours and 10 minutes duration across several exam centres in the country.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a mandatory online entrance exam for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and Delhi NCR campuses. Apart from XLRI, XAT scores are accepted by more than 160 MBA colleges including XIMB, IMI, IMT, TAPMI, Great Lakes, and GIM Goa among others.

Also Read: XAT 2023 Admit Card to be Released on December 26, Check Details Here