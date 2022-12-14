XAT 2023 Admit Card to be Released on December 26, Check Details Here

XAT 2023 Admit Card: Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has extended the XAT 2023 Admit Card release date. According to the revised dates, the XAT 2023 Admit Card which was scheduled to be released on December 20, 2022, will now be released on December 26, 2022.

The XAT 2023 Admit Card will be available online mode. Candidates who have applied for the XAT 2023 exams will be eligible to download the admit card through the link available on the official website. Candidates must note that the admit card will be provided to only those who have completed the XAT 2023 registration process.

The link for students to download the XAT 2023 admit card will be made available on the official website - xatonline.in. Candidates can also download the XAT 2023 Admit Card through the direct link which will be available at jagranjosh.com.

How to download the XAT 2023 Admit Card

The XAT 2023 Admit Card link will be available in online mode. Candidates will be able to download the XAT 2023 Admit Card by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the XAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the XAT 2023 Admit Card link available on the website

Step 3: Enter the XAT 2023 Login ID and Password

Step 4: The XAT Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the XAT 2023 Admit Card for further reference

XAT 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be produced at the exam centre. The admit card will contain details such as the

Candidate name and roll number

Name of the examination

Reporting time to the exam centre

Exam centre name and address

Exam time and schedule

Instructions for the exam day

XAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Mode across the designated exam centres.

