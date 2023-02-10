APPSC Grade 3 Hall Ticket 2023 To Release Today @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Executive Officer Admit Card Download Link

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will release the admit card for the Executive Officer Grade-III today on its official psc.ap.gov.in. Check download link.

APPSC Grade 3 Hall Ticket 2023 Download: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will release the admit card for the Executive Officer Grade-III today i.e. on 10 February 2023 on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified in the screening test and shortlisted for mains exam round for the above post, can download their admit card from its official website psc.ap.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

Commission is set to conduct the Executive Officer Grade-III Main Examination (Computer Based Test) on 17 February 2023. You can download the Admit Card directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To download: APPSC Grade 3 Hall Ticket 2023

https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(dhslye1ktvz4x3rvtui1xk5m))/UI/CandidateLoginPages/UserRegistration.aspx

Direct Link To download: APPSC Grade 3 Hall Ticket 2023-Notice

https://psc.ap.gov.in/Documents/NotificationDocuments/EO_Web_Note%20_(Mains)_09022023.pdf



APPSC Grade 3 Recruitment 2023: Details

Post Name Executive Officer Notification No. 24/2021 Date of Mains Exam 17/02/2023 Exam Centers Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Chittoor and Kurnool Shift-I Schedule 09.30. AM to 12.00 Noon Shift-II Schedule 02.30. PM to 05.00 PM Paper-I General Studies & Mental Ability Paper-II Hindu Philosophy & Temple System





It is noted that a total of 1278 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main Examination, out of 52,915 candidates appeared for the Screening Test against 60 posts notified for the Executive Officer Grade-III in A.P.Endowments Sub-Service.

Candidates qualified for the mains exam round can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: APPSC Grade 3 Hall Ticket 2023