APPSC Grade 3 Hall Ticket 2023 To Release Today @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Executive Officer Admit Card Download Link

APPSC Grade 3 Hall Ticket 2023 Download: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will release the admit card for the Executive Officer Grade-III today i.e. on 10 February 2023 on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified in the screening test and shortlisted for mains exam round for the above post, can download their admit card from its official website psc.ap.gov.in, once it is uploaded.
Commission is set to conduct the Executive Officer Grade-III Main Examination (Computer Based Test) on 17 February 2023. You can download the Admit Card directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To download: APPSC Grade 3 Hall Ticket 2023
https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(dhslye1ktvz4x3rvtui1xk5m))/UI/CandidateLoginPages/UserRegistration.aspx
Direct Link To download: APPSC Grade 3 Hall Ticket 2023-Notice
https://psc.ap.gov.in/Documents/NotificationDocuments/EO_Web_Note%20_(Mains)_09022023.pdf
APPSC Grade 3 Recruitment 2023: Details
|Post Name
|Executive Officer
|Notification No.
|24/2021
|Date of Mains Exam
|17/02/2023
|Exam Centers
|Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Chittoor and Kurnool
|Shift-I Schedule
|09.30. AM to 12.00 Noon
|Shift-II Schedule
|02.30. PM to 05.00 PM
|Paper-I
|General Studies & Mental Ability
|Paper-II
|Hindu Philosophy & Temple System
It is noted that a total of 1278 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main Examination, out of 52,915 candidates appeared for the Screening Test against 60 posts notified for the Executive Officer Grade-III in A.P.Endowments Sub-Service.
Candidates qualified for the mains exam round can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.
How To Download: APPSC Grade 3 Hall Ticket 2023
- Visit to visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission- psc.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link-Web Note for Downloading Hall Tickets for Executive Officer Grade-III in A.P. Endowments Sub-Service - Notification No.24/2021 - (Published on 09/02/2023) - Click Here on the home page.
- You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to provide your login credentials to the link.
- You will get the APPSC Grade 3 Hall Ticket 2023 in a new window.
- Download and save APPSC Grade 3 Hall Ticket 2023 for future reference.