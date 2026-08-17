Gujarat Police SI Admit Card 2026: Download GPRB SI Hall Ticket PDF Soon at ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Key Points The GPRB SI admit card will be released on August 17, 2026, around 02:00 PM.

The Gujarat Police SI Wireless Exam is scheduled for August 23, 2026.

Approximately 950 SI posts will be filled through this examination.

Gujarat Police SI 2026 Admit Card: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) will release the Gujarat Police SI Admit Card for the offline exam for advertisement number GPRB/202526/2/3/4. The Gujarat Police SI Hall Ticket will be released online on the official website of the board- ojas.gujarat.gov.in. As per the official notice, the GPRB SI admit card for the OMR-based (Pen and Paper) test, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 23, will be released on August 17. Through this exam, the board will fill approximately 950 posts of Police Sub-Inspector (Wireless), Technical Operator, and Police Sub-Inspector (Motor Transport) in the Gujarat Police Department. All candidates can check and download their Gujarat Police SI admit cards using the direct link provided below once it is officially released. To download the Gujarat Police SI admit card PDF, students need to enter their select advertisement, confirmation number, and birth date.

Gujarat Police SI Wireless Admit Card 2026 Release Date As per the official notice, the GPRB will release the Gujarat Police SI admit card on August 17 around 02:00 PM. So, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website or this article for the latest updates on the GPRB SI Admit Card. Gujarat Police SI Wireless Admit Card 2026 Release Date Official Notice GPRB SI Wireless Admit Card 2026 Link The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) will release the GPRB SI wireless admit card on August 17, 2026. The candidates can download their Gujarat Police Admit Card on the official website of GPRB- ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the GPRB SI hall ticket PDF. GPRB SI Wireless Admit Card 2026 Link Click here How to Download Gujarat Police SI 2026 Admit Card PDF?

Follow the steps below to know how to download the Gujarat Police SI admit card 2026: Step 1: Visit the official website of the GPRB- ojas.gujarat.gov.in Step 2: Check ‘Examination Call Letter’ given on the right side. Step 3: Click on the ‘View All’ option given there. Step 4: A new window will open; fill in all the details like Select Advertisement, Confirmation Number, Birth Date and security Captcha and click on ‘Print Call Letter’. Step 7: The GPRB SI Admit Card will appear on the screen. Step 8: Download and print the admit card PDF. Details Mentioned on Gujarat Police SI Hall Ticket 2026 The Gujarat Police SI admit card 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates. Name of the Candidate

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender