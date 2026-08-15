Guntur Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks
Guntur Medical College Cut off 2026: Candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks, category wise cut off and previous year trends for MBBS admission.
Guntur Medical College NEET UG 2026 cutoff refers to the rank within which candidates may be considered for MBBS admission through NEET UG counselling. The opening rank is the rank of the first candidate allotted a seat, while the closing rank is the rank of the last candidate admitted in a particular category or counselling round. The cutoff can change each year depending on factors such as number of applicants, seat availability, candidate preferences and counselling rounds. Here, candidates can check the Guntur Medical College NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks along with previous year cut off trends to get an idea of the rank required for admission.
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Guntur Medical College Cut off 2026: Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2026 and want to know their chances of getting admission to Guntur Medical College can check the opening and closing ranks below. The table gives the category wise rank range to help candidates understand the cut off.
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Guntur Medical College Opening and Closing Rank 2026 (Expected)
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
568357.2
|
899815
|
SC
|
115593.6
|
139803
|
ST
|
144996.5
|
154643
|
BCA
|
294056.2
|
543597
|
BCB
|
35701.2
|
40679
|
BCC
|
37982.8
|
46419
Guntur Medical College Cut off 2025: Closing Rank
The Guntur Medical College Cut off 2025 can help candidates get a better idea of the competition for an MBBS seat. Looking at the previous year’s closing ranks gives an indication of how far the cut off may go for different categories. The table below shows the 2025 category wise closing ranks for reference.
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Guntur Medical College Cut off 2025: Closing Rank
|
Category
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
899815
|
SC
|
139803
|
ST
|
154643
|
BCA
|
543597
|
BCB
|
32260
|
BCC
|
46419
Guntur Medical College Cut off 2024: Closing Rank
The 2024 closing rank for Guntur Medical College shows the closing rank at which candidates can get MBBS seats in different categories. The category wise details are given below.
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Guntur Medical College Cut off 2024: Closing Rank
|
Category
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
26159
|
SC
|
98299
|
ST
|
136854
|
BCA
|
47547
|
BCB
|
38118
|
BCC
|
25719
Guntur Medical College Cut off 2023: Closing Rank
Candidates can also look at the Guntur Medical College Cut off 2023 cutoff to see what ranks were accepted for MBBS admission. The category wise closing ranks are given below.
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Guntur Medical College Cut off 2023: Closing Rank
|
Category
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
553010
|
SC
|
81012
|
ST
|
133094
|
BCA
|
39968
|
BCB
|
40679
|
BCC
|
35288
NEET UG 2026: Factors Influencing Cut Offs
- NEET UG Competition: The number of candidates appearing for NEET and their overall performance can affect the cutoff. Higher competition may lead to changes in the closing rank.
- Number of Available Seats: The Total MBBS seats available and their distribution across different quotas and categories have a direct impact on the cut off.
- Candidate Preferences: Guntur Medical College is a well known government medical college, so the number of candidates choosing it during counselling cand influence the rank at which seats are filled.
- Category and Reservation: Cutoffs can differ across categories because seats are allotted according to the applicable reservation rules.
- Counselling Round: The cutoff may move in each round as candidates accept seats, withdraw or choose other colleges.
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