Guntur Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

Guntur Medical College NEET UG 2026 cutoff refers to the rank within which candidates may be considered for MBBS admission through NEET UG counselling. The opening rank is the rank of the first candidate allotted a seat, while the closing rank is the rank of the last candidate admitted in a particular category or counselling round. The cutoff can change each year depending on factors such as number of applicants, seat availability, candidate preferences and counselling rounds. Here, candidates can check the Guntur Medical College NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks along with previous year cut off trends to get an idea of the rank required for admission.

Guntur Medical College Cut off 2026: Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2026 and want to know their chances of getting admission to Guntur Medical College can check the opening and closing ranks below. The table gives the category wise rank range to help candidates understand the cut off.

Guntur Medical College Opening and Closing Rank 2026 (Expected) Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 568357.2 899815 SC 115593.6 139803 ST 144996.5 154643 BCA 294056.2 543597 BCB 35701.2 40679 BCC 37982.8 46419

Guntur Medical College Cut off 2025: Closing Rank

The Guntur Medical College Cut off 2025 can help candidates get a better idea of the competition for an MBBS seat. Looking at the previous year’s closing ranks gives an indication of how far the cut off may go for different categories. The table below shows the 2025 category wise closing ranks for reference.