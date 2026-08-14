Kerala NEET Rank List 2026 Announced at cee.kerala.gov.in; Check State Merit List, Rank Details
Kerala rank List has been released today at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can now visit the official website and check their official ranks.
The Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala, has made public the provisional rank list for the Kerala NEET UG 2026. Candidates can now visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in to check their rank as the link has now been activated. The CEE Kerala Rank List has been prepared on the basis of All India NEET Rank secured by candidates who had appeared in the RE-NEET exam held on June 21, 2026. This Kerala NEET rank list contains important Details such as candidates name, DOB, NEET AIR, NEET Score Obtained, State Rank, Application Number. Only those candidates whose name appears in the CEE NEET rank list will be eligible to participate in the next round of NEET Counselling process i.e choice filling so as to secure admission in MBBS or BDS institute. Read the article to know more details.
Steps to Download Kerala NEET Rank List 2026 PDF
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to view their Kerala NEET Rank List 2026 PDF online.
- Go to the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- On the official portal click on Candidate Portal button
- Then find and click on the Rank List Link
- A new window will open now select Kerala State Medical Rank List
- A PDF will open showing your Application Number, NEET Score, NEET Rank and State Rank
- Search your application number in order to check your rank
- Download the PDF and keep it safe for future reference
Direct Link to Download Kerala NEET Rank List 2026 PDF
Information Printed on Kerala NEET Rank List 2026
Candidates can check the following details mentioned on their Kerala NEET Rank List. They are advised to check every detail mentioned on their rank list. In case of any discrepancy, contact the exam conducting authority and get it corrected.
- Application Number
- NEET Score
- NEET Rank
- State Rank
What Next After Kerala NEET Rank List is Announced?
- Choice Filling: Select preferred Kerala institute and course (such as MBBS, BDS) on the counselling portal
- Choice Locking: Review all the filled details and lock the choices before the last date
- Seat Allotment: Seats are allotted based on merit rank, NEET AIR, category, preferences and seat availability in participating kerala medical institutes
- Allotment Letter: Download the CEE Kerala provisional seat allotment letter and take print out for future use
- Document verification: Report to the allotted college and get all your important documents verified
- Admission: Pay the admission fee for the allotted institute and complete all the formalities
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