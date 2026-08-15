Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET Cutoff: The openings and closings ranks for KIMS Karwar admission have been classified based on the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) administered by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and 85% State Quota administered by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). As per the AIQ seats, the competition will be from all across India with the opening ranks for general merit (GM) being around 13,408 and closing ranks up to 21,203. The final closing ranks for the reserved AIQ category will include OBC candidates at around 21,967, EWS candidates at 26,369, SC candidates at 1,26,484 and ST candidates at 1,50,015.

The state quota comprises 85% seats for the candidates hailing from Karnataka and offer wider rank variations based on different sub-categories. The GM State Quota opening and closing ranks will be around 34,382 and 41,651 respectively. The other state category ranks ranging from 3B, 3A, 2B and 2A will fall between 44,000 to 60,000 and that of SC and ST state category at 1,59,000 to 1,64,000. These annual variation ranks suggest the importance of aiming competitive ranks below 20,000 for AIQ and below 40,000 for State Quota.