Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET Cutoff: Annual NEET cutoffs at KIMS Karwar fluctuate due to candidate volume and overall score percentiles, directly impacting closing ranks. The 150 available MBBS seats are split between 15% All India Quota and 85% State Quota. Furthermore, affordable government tuition fees (approx. ₹65,100/year) make KIMS Karwar a preferred medical college.
NEET Cutoff: The openings and closings ranks for KIMS Karwar admission have been classified based on the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) administered by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and 85% State Quota administered by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). As per the AIQ seats, the competition will be from all across India with the opening ranks for general merit (GM) being around 13,408 and closing ranks up to 21,203. The final closing ranks for the reserved AIQ category will include OBC candidates at around 21,967, EWS candidates at 26,369, SC candidates at 1,26,484 and ST candidates at 1,50,015.
The state quota comprises 85% seats for the candidates hailing from Karnataka and offer wider rank variations based on different sub-categories. The GM State Quota opening and closing ranks will be around 34,382 and 41,651 respectively. The other state category ranks ranging from 3B, 3A, 2B and 2A will fall between 44,000 to 60,000 and that of SC and ST state category at 1,59,000 to 1,64,000. These annual variation ranks suggest the importance of aiming competitive ranks below 20,000 for AIQ and below 40,000 for State Quota.
KIMS NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks
Below mentioned are the opening and closing ranks of the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences NEET UG 2026 Cutoff of all the categories:
All India Quota (15% AIQ Seats – MCC Counselling)
Under the All India Quota, the opening and closing ranks (based on Round 1 to Round 3 allotment datasets) stand as follows:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank (Round 1)
|
Closing Rank (Final Round)
|
General (UR)
|
13,408
|
21,203
|
OBC (Non-Creamy)
|
15,023
|
21,967
|
EWS
|
21,165
|
26,369
|
SC
|
94,467
|
1,26,484
|
ST
|
1,22,194
|
1,50,015
Karnataka State Quota (85% State Seats – KEA Counselling)
For candidates applying under the Karnataka State Quota (KEA), the opening (Round 1) and closing (Round 2/Final) NEET-UG ranks across key categories are:
|
Category
|
Category Description
|
Opening Rank (Round 1)
|
Closing Rank (Final Round)
|
GM
|
General Merit
|
34,382
|
41,651
|
3BG
|
Category 3B (General)
|
36,932
|
44,475
|
3AG
|
Category 3A (General)
|
37,075
|
46,312
|
2BG
|
Category 2B (General)
|
47,736
|
57,997
|
2AG
|
Category 2A (General)
|
46,985
|
60,034
|
1G
|
Category 1 (General)
|
54,252
|
64,589
|
STG
|
Scheduled Tribe (General)
|
134,045
|
1,59,888
|
SCG
|
Scheduled Caste (General)
|
137,256
|
1,64,172
How To Apply For The Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences Admission?
To apply for the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences Admission 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Attend and clear the NEET-UG test by getting the requisite cut off percentile as per your respective category.
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Apply on the website for the 15% All India Quota or KEA for the 85% Karnataka State Quota seats.
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Attach necessary certificates for academic qualifications, identity, and domicile to get done with the online registration process.
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Login during choice filling rounds to make your Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences your chosen medical institute.
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See your allotted seat results and get the confirmation letter of allotment of the seat from the website.
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Visit KIMS Karwar personally along with necessary documents and deposit your fees for MBBS course admission.
NEET UG 2026: Factors Influencing the Cutoff
There are several factors that influence the annual movement of KIMS Karwar cutoffs:
-
Total Number of NEET Applicants and Percentiles Score: Higher number of applicants makes closing ranks drop every round.
-
Updating Seat Matrix: 150 MBBS seats available, which are allocated into 15% AIQ (22-23 seats) and 85% State Quota (127-128 seats).
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Preference of Candidate Choice: As it is a government medical college with cheap yearly tuition (₹65,100/ year), KIMS Karwar becomes a preferred college choice among other medical colleges such as BMCRI, MMCRI and KIMS Hubli.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.