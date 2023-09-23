IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2023: Expected and Previous Years Cut off Trends

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection will release the IBPS PO prelims cut off in a PDF after the preliminary exam is over. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to pass in the prelims exam.

IBPS PO Cut Off 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection will conduct the IBPS PO prelims exam on September 23 and 30, 2023. IBPS has invited online applications to fill up 3049 vacancies for the recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the participating banks. Candidates who will appear in the prelims exam must clear the IBPS PO prelims cut-off marks to be shortlisted for the mains exam and then the interview round. The IBPS PO prelims cut off marks are the minimum scores required to pass the exam.

In this article, candidates can check the detailed information about the IBPS PO prelims expected cut off and previous years' marks.

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2023

The commission will release the IBPS PO prelims category-wise cut-off marks in order to shortlist eligible test-takers for the mains exam. Candidates who score more than the IBPS PO prelims cut off marks will be featured on the merit list. The IBPS PO cut off marks of the preliminary exam will be uploaded soon after the exam is conducted successfully. Also, candidates must check the previous year's IBPS PO cut off marks to understand the variation in the cutoff trends, competition level, and so on.

IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks

Here, the experts have compiled the IBPS PO prelims expected cut off marks based on the feedback of the test-takers, difficulty level of the exam, and past year cut-off marks. Have a look at the category-wise IBPS PO expected cut off marks for the preliminary exam shared below for ease of the aspirants.

IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023 (Category-wise) Category IBPS PO Expected Cut Off 2023 GEN 48-49 SC 45-46 ST 41-42 OBC 48-49 EWS 49-50 HI 17-18 OC 32-33 VI 24-25 ID 19-20

IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2023 Highlights

Candidates willing to participate in the upcoming IBPS exam can check the key highlights of IBPS PO recruitment tabulated below:

Exam Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection Post Name Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee Vacancies 3049 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview IBPS PO category wise Cut Off To be out soon Job Location Anywhere in India

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

Numerous components play an important role in deciding the cut-off marks of the IBPS PO prelims exam. The list of factors influencing the IBPS PO cut off marks is shared below:

Number of Test-Takers: The total number of applicants appearing in the prelims exam influences the IBPS PO prelims cut off marks. A high number of applicants will increase the competition and the cut-off marks.

Availability of vacancies : The number of vacancies is an important component affecting the IBPS PO prelims cut off marks. If the IBPS PO vacancies are fewer, cut-off marks will be high and vice-versa.

Difficulty level: The difficulty level of the prelims exam is a major deciding factors of the IBPS PO cut off marks. If the questions asked in the exam are difficult in nature, then the cut-off marks will also increase.

Candidate’s Performance: The overall performance of candidates influences the IBPS PO cut-off marks. If a high number of aspirants perform well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

How to Download IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official IBPS PO cut off pdf along with the result. Candidates aspiring for next year’s exam must download the IBPS PO Prelims cut-off marks to check the fluctuation in cut off trends and decide their target score accordingly. Follow the steps shared below to download the IBPS PO prelims cut-off marks with ease:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “IBPS PO cutoff marks” link.

Step 3: The category-wise cut-off marks will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future use.

IBPS PO Prelims Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should analyze the IBPS PO prelim's previous year’s cut-off marks to check the changes in the cut-off mark trends over the last few years and understand the competition level in a clear and defined manner.

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2022

Here are the category-wise IBPS PO prelims cut off marks 2022 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2022 (Category-wise) Category IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2022 GEN 49.75 SC 46.75 ST 40.75 OBC 49.75 EWS 49.75 HI 17.50 OC 32.75 VI 24.75 ID 19.75

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2021

Here are the category-wise IBPS PO prelims cut off marks 2021 tabulated below for the reference of the candidates.

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 (Category-wise) Category IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2021 GEN 50.5 SC 44.50 ST 38 OBC 50.5 EWS 50.5 HI 20.75 OC 42 VI 37 ID 20.75

