IBPS PO Exam Day Guidelines 2023: Check Do’s and Don’ts, Documents Required

IBPS PO 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: IBPS is set to conduct the PO prelims examinations from September 22, check here for complete details of COVID-19 guidelines and documents to carry on the day of the examination

IBPS PO 2023 Exam Day Guidelines - The IBPS PO exam instructions have been announced with the release of the IBPS PO admit card. Candidates who are going to appear for the IBPS PO examination are advised to follow the instructions and COVID-19 guidelines as released by the recruitment body. Candidates need to carry their IBPS PO admit card along with one photo ID Proof.

In this article, we have covered detailed information on IBPS PO exam day instructions and guidelines to avoid any last-minute issues. Candidates appearing for the IBPS PO exam 2023 must ensure that they follow the exam day guidelines prescribed by IBPS.The exam will be conducted in 4 shifts morning, afternoon and evening.

IBPS PO Exam Day Guidelines

Below we have mentioned the IBPS PO exam day guidelines which every candidate needs to keep in mind.

Candidates are advised to reach the venue in accordance with the reporting time mentioned in the IBPS PO 2023 admit card.

No candidates will be allowed entry into IBPS PO 2023 exam centre after gate closing time and candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam centre premises before the exam concludes.

Candidates wearing any special attire due to religious reasons are advised to reach the exam centres earlier in order to undergo thorough checking and mandatory frisking.

The candidate must carry the admit card of IBPS PO 2023 along with all the documents to carry for IBPS PO to the exam centre.

A candidate who does not possess the IBPS PO hall ticket 2023 will not be allowed for the examination under any circumstances.

Candidates must follow the instructions strictly as instructed by the centre superintendent/invigilators.

Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the examination hall and read instructions, before the commencement of the exam.

Pen/Pencil and blank paper of rough work will be provided in the examination hall no personal pen/pencil will be allowed inside the examination hall.

Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of their sheet. This sheet needs to be returned to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall.

Candidates claiming PwD reservation must carry a PwD certificate issued by the competent authority to the exam centre.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any personal belongings including electronic devices and mobile phones.

IBPS PO 2023: COVID-19 Guidelines

IBPS PO 2023 COVID-19 guidelines have been released by the recruitment body. Below we have listed some of the guidelines that a candidate needs to follow on the day of the examination.

Candidates will have to maintain 6 feet from each other. Floor marks will be arranged outside the centre.

The gap between the two seats will be made according to the guidelines of GOI.

Candidates need to wear face masks all the time during examinations.

Hand sanitizer will be available at entry and inside the examination venue for candidates and centre staff.

Thermo guns will be used to check the body temperature of candidates.

If the body temperature of a candidate is higher than COVID-19 norms, he or she will be required to take an exam in a separate room.

The seating area including the monitor keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk, and chair will be sanitized. Moreover, all door handles, staircase railing, and lift buttons will be disinfected.

IBPS PO Guidelines 2023: Dress Code

As per the guidelines released by the IBPS, the candidates follow the dress code listed below

Candidates with thick-soled shoes and clothes with large buttons will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

Jewellery and metal items will also not be allowed by the candidates.

Candidates are advised to wear loose and comfortable clothes with slippers or open sandals

IBPS PO Guidelines 2023: Prohibited Items

According to the guidelines released by the recruitment body, candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, slide rules, log tables, printed or written material, bits of paper, pager, or any other device. If any candidate is in possession of any of the above items, his/her candidature will be treated as an unfair means and his/her current examination will be cancelled & he/she will also be debarred for future examination(s) & the equipment will be seized.

IBPS PO Guidelines 2023: Code of Conduct

During IBPS PO 2023 examination candidates are advised to maintain silence. Any conversation gesture or disturbance in the examination hall will be treated as misbehaviour. If a candidate is found using unfair means or impersonating his/her candidature shall be cancelled and he/she will be debarred for taking an examination either permanently or for a specified period according to the nature of the offence.

IBPS PO Guidelines 2023: Documents to Carry

As per the guidelines, candidates should check their Name, Paper, Date of Birth, Gender, Test Centre Name, City, and Category to avoid any last-minute hustle. In case candidates find any discrepancy, immediately they need to communicate to the IBPS PO conducting authority.

IBPS PO List of Items to Carry Inside Exam Hall

The document that a candidate needed to enter in the examination centre is listed below

Print copy of Admit Card

One original valid Photo Identity proof (PAN Card, Driving License, Aadhar Card, Passport)

Photocopy of the above valid Photo Identity proof

One original valid photo identity proof issued by the government (PAN card, Driving License, Aadhar Card, Passport)

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded with the online application form of IBPS PO 2023).

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).

Personal transparent water bottle.

Mask and Gloves

