IBPS PO Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Prelims, Mains Topics, Exam Pattern

IBPS PO Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases an official IBPS PO notification every year to recruit eligible aspirants for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the participating banks. The candidates are selected for IBPS PO posts based on the marks obtained in prelim, main, and interview. All interested and eligible candidates should download the latest IBPS PO syllabus and exam pattern and prepare their strategy accordingly.
Along with the IBPS PO syllabus for prelims and mains, aspirants must be familiar with the IBPS PO exam pattern to know the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the recruitment authority. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the IBPS PO exam were of medium level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest IBPS probationary officer syllabus for adequate preparation.
In this blog, we have shared a detailed IBPS PO syllabus PDF, including the IBPS PO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.
IBPS PO Syllabus 2023
Here are the key highlights of the IBPS PO syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.
|
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post Name
|
Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee
|
Vacancies
|
To be updated soon
|
Category
|
IBPS PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, and Interview
|
Maximum Marks
|
Prelims-100
Mains-225
Interview-100
|
Duration
|
Prelims- 1 hour
Mains- 3 hours and 30 minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
IBPS PO Syllabus 2023 PDF
Aspirants must download the IBPS PO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the IBPS PO Syllabus below:
|
IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus 2023
The IBPS PO Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Check the subject-wise IBPS PO syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam discussed below.
|
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Simplification/ Approximation
Percentage
Number Systems
Profit and Loss
Permutation and Combination
Probability
Time and Work
Speed, Time and Distance
Mixtures and Alligations
Data Interpretation
Sequence and Series
Ratio and Proportion
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
Mensuration-Cylinder, Cone, Sphere
Surds and Indices, etc
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Data Sufficiency
Alphanumeric Series
Coded Inequalities
Puzzles
Directions
Tabulation
Logical Reasoning
Alphabet Test
Ranking and Order
Syllogism
Coding-Decoding
Seating Arrangement
Blood Relations
Input-Output, etc
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Fill in the blanks
Cloze Test
Para jumbles
Tenses Rules
Vocabulary
Sentence Completion
Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting
Paragraph Completion, etc
IBPS PO Mains Syllabus 2023
The IBPS PO Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e., Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. Check the subject-wise IBPS PO syllabus PDF for the main exam shared below.
|
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
Tabular Graph
Let it Case DI
Line Graph
Charts & Tables
Missing Case DI
Bar Graph
Radar Graph Caselet
Probability
Permutation and Combination
Data Sufficiency
Pie Charts, etc
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|
Verbal Reasoning
Input Output
Blood Relations
Syllogism
Circular Seating Arrangement
Double Lineup
Scheduling
Linear Seating Arrangement
Critical Reasoning
Directions and Distances
Ordering and Ranking
Analytical and Decision Making
Code Inequalities
Data Sufficiency
Coding and Decoding
Course of Action
Internet
Computer Abbreviation
Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies
Memory
Keyboard Shortcuts
Networking
Number System
Microsoft Office
Computer Software
Basic of Logic Gates
Computer Hardware
Operating System, etc
|
General/Economy/Banking Awareness
|
Current Affairs
Financial Awareness
Banking Awareness
General Knowledge
Banking Terminologies Knowledge
Static Awareness
Principles of Insurance, etc
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Grammar
Word Association
Error Spotting
Sentence Improvement
Cloze Test
Para Jumbles
Vocabulary
Verbal Ability
Fill in the blanks, etc
Weightage of IBPS PO Syllabus 2023
- The IBPS PO preliminary Examination comprises three objective-type papers for 100 marks and will be conducted online. The medium of question paper is English and Hindi, except English Language paper.
- The IBPS PO main Examination will be held online and comprises Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Tests for 25 marks.
- There will be a negative marking of 1/4th mark or 0.25 marks for incorrect answers marked in objective papers.
- The interview round will be conducted for 100 marks.
|
|
Subject
|
Number of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium
|
Duration
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
English and Hindi
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
English and Hindi
|
20 minutes
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
English
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 hour
|
|
Subject
|
Number of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium
|
Duration
|
Data Analysis and Interpretation
|
35
|
60
|
English and Hindi
|
45 minutes
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
English and Hindi
|
60 minutes
|
General/Economy/Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
English and Hindi
|
35 minutes
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
English
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
155
|
200
|
-
|
3 hours
|
Descriptive Paper-English Language (Letter Writing and Essay)
|
2
|
25
|
English
|
30 minutes
How to Cover IBPS PO Syllabus 2023?
IBPS PO is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. A huge number of candidates appear for this exam every year, making it highly competitive. So, aspirants should carefully check the IBPS PO syllabus to know section-wise topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the IBPS Probationary Officer exam in one attempt.
- Analyse the IBPS PO syllabus and exam pattern carefully and create a study schedule as per the weightage of each topic.
- Choose the best IBPS PO books and online resources to get a strong grip on the concepts of all the important topics.
- Attempt mock papers and IBPS PO previous year's question papers to assess the strong and weak areas and allocate more time to the areas that require improvement.
- Revise all the covered topics, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc to retain concepts for a longer period.
Best Books for IBPS PO Syllabus 2023
Candidates should pick the best IBPS PO books for every subject based on the latest pattern and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them to cover all the chapters mentioned in the subject-wise IBPS PO syllabus. The list of best IBPS PO exam books is shared below:
|
|
Subject
|
Book Names
|
English
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
|
Numerical Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal
|
Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
|
Computer Aptitude
|
Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts