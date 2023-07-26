IBPS PO Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Prelims, Mains Topics, Exam Pattern

IBPS PO Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts prelims, mains, and interviews to recruit probationary officers in participating banks. IBPS PO Syllabus PDF Download and Exam Pattern here.

IBPS PO Syllabus
IBPS PO Syllabus

IBPS PO Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases an official IBPS PO notification every year to recruit eligible aspirants for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the participating banks. The candidates are selected for IBPS PO posts based on the marks obtained in prelim, main, and interview. All interested and eligible candidates should download the latest IBPS PO syllabus and exam pattern and prepare their strategy accordingly.

Along with the IBPS PO syllabus for prelims and mains, aspirants must be familiar with the IBPS PO exam pattern to know the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the recruitment authority. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the IBPS PO exam were of medium level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest IBPS probationary officer syllabus for adequate preparation.

Career Counseling

 

In this blog, we have shared a detailed IBPS PO syllabus PDF, including the IBPS PO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

IBPS PO Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the IBPS PO syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

IBPS PO Syllabus 2023

Exam Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee

Vacancies

To be updated soon

Category

IBPS PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

Maximum Marks

Prelims-100

Mains-225

Interview-100

Duration

Prelims- 1 hour

Mains- 3 hours and 30 minutes

Negative Marking

1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

IBPS PO Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the IBPS PO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the IBPS PO Syllabus below:

IBPS PO Syllabus PDF

Download Here

IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus 2023

The IBPS PO Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Check the subject-wise IBPS PO syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam discussed below.

IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus 2023

Subject

Important Topics

Quantitative Aptitude

Simplification/ Approximation

Percentage

Number Systems

Profit and Loss

Permutation and Combination

Probability

Time and Work

Speed, Time and Distance

Mixtures and Alligations

Data Interpretation

Sequence and Series

Ratio and Proportion

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Mensuration-Cylinder, Cone, Sphere

Surds and Indices, etc

Reasoning Ability

Data Sufficiency

Alphanumeric Series

Coded Inequalities

Puzzles

Directions

Tabulation

Logical Reasoning

Alphabet Test

Ranking and Order

Syllogism

Coding-Decoding

Seating Arrangement

Blood Relations

Input-Output, etc

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Fill in the blanks

Cloze Test

Para jumbles

Tenses Rules

Vocabulary

Sentence Completion

Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting

Paragraph Completion, etc

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus 2023

The IBPS PO Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e.,  Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. Check the subject-wise IBPS PO syllabus PDF for the main exam shared below.

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus 2023

Subject

Topics

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Tabular Graph

Let it Case DI

Line Graph

Charts & Tables

Missing Case DI

Bar Graph

Radar Graph Caselet

Probability

Permutation and Combination

Data Sufficiency

Pie Charts, etc

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

Verbal Reasoning

Input Output

Blood Relations

Syllogism

Circular Seating Arrangement

Double Lineup

Scheduling

Linear Seating Arrangement

Critical Reasoning

Directions and Distances

Ordering and Ranking

Analytical and Decision Making

Code Inequalities

Data Sufficiency

Coding and Decoding

Course of Action

Internet

Computer Abbreviation

Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies

Memory

Keyboard Shortcuts

Networking

Number System

Microsoft Office

Computer Software

Basic of Logic Gates

Computer Hardware

Operating System, etc

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

Current Affairs

Financial Awareness

Banking Awareness

General Knowledge

Banking Terminologies Knowledge

Static Awareness

Principles of Insurance, etc

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Grammar

Word Association

Error Spotting

Sentence Improvement

Cloze Test

Para Jumbles

Vocabulary

Verbal Ability

Fill in the blanks, etc

 

Weightage of IBPS PO Syllabus 2023

  • The IBPS PO preliminary Examination comprises three objective-type papers for 100 marks and will be conducted online. The medium of question paper is English and Hindi, except English Language paper.
  • The IBPS PO main Examination will be held online and comprises Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Tests for 25 marks.
  • There will be a negative marking of 1/4th mark or 0.25 marks for incorrect answers marked in objective papers.
  • The interview round will be conducted for 100 marks.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Number of Question

Maximum Marks

Medium

Duration

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

English and Hindi

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

English and Hindi

20 minutes

English Language

30

30

English

20 minutes

Total

100

100

  

1 hour

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Number of Question

Maximum Marks

Medium

Duration

Data Analysis and Interpretation

35

60

English and Hindi

45 minutes

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

45

60

English and Hindi

60 minutes

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

40

40

English and Hindi

35 minutes

English Language

35

40

English

40 minutes

Total

155

200

-

3 hours

Descriptive Paper-English Language (Letter Writing and Essay)

2

25

English

30 minutes

How to Cover IBPS PO Syllabus 2023?

IBPS PO is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. A huge number of candidates appear for this exam every year, making it highly competitive. So, aspirants should carefully check the IBPS PO syllabus to know section-wise topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the IBPS Probationary Officer exam in one attempt.

  • Analyse the IBPS PO syllabus and exam pattern carefully and create a study schedule as per the weightage of each topic.
  • Choose the best IBPS PO books and online resources to get a strong grip on the concepts of all the important topics.
  • Attempt mock papers and IBPS PO previous year's question papers to assess the strong and weak areas and allocate more time to the areas that require improvement.
  • Revise all the covered topics, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc to retain concepts for a longer period.

Best Books for IBPS PO Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the best IBPS PO books for every subject based on the latest pattern and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them to cover all the chapters mentioned in the subject-wise IBPS PO syllabus. The list of best IBPS PO exam books is shared below:

IBPS PO Books 2023

Subject

Book Names

English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Numerical Ability

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal

Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Computer Aptitude

Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts

FAQ

How to prepare for IBPS PO Syllabus?

To excel in the IBPS PO exam, one must understand the IBPS PO syllabus, develop conceptual clarity, and attempt mock tests and sample papers to obtain favourable results.

What is the IBPS PO 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the IBPS PO exam pattern, the preliminary exam comprises three objective-type papers. The preliminary exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour.

What is IBPS PO Syllabus for mains?

The IBPS PO Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e., Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, Data Analysis & Interpretation, and English Language

What is IBPS PO Syllabus for prelims exam?

The IBPS PO Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.

Is there any negative marking in IBPS PO 2023 Exam?

Yes. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for every incorrect response in the IBPS PO 2023 exam.

What is IBPS PO Syllabus 2023?

The IBPS PO Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The IBPS PO Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e., Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, Data Analysis & Interpretation, and English Language.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next