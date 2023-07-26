IBPS PO Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Prelims, Mains Topics, Exam Pattern

IBPS PO Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts prelims, mains, and interviews to recruit probationary officers in participating banks. IBPS PO Syllabus PDF Download and Exam Pattern here.

IBPS PO Syllabus 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases an official IBPS PO notification every year to recruit eligible aspirants for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the participating banks. The candidates are selected for IBPS PO posts based on the marks obtained in prelim, main, and interview. All interested and eligible candidates should download the latest IBPS PO syllabus and exam pattern and prepare their strategy accordingly.

Along with the IBPS PO syllabus for prelims and mains, aspirants must be familiar with the IBPS PO exam pattern to know the exam format, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the recruitment authority. Going by past exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the IBPS PO exam were of medium level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest IBPS probationary officer syllabus for adequate preparation.

In this blog, we have shared a detailed IBPS PO syllabus PDF, including the IBPS PO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

IBPS PO Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the IBPS PO syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of aspirants.

IBPS PO Syllabus 2023 Exam Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee Vacancies To be updated soon Category IBPS PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Maximum Marks Prelims-100 Mains-225 Interview-100 Duration Prelims- 1 hour Mains- 3 hours and 30 minutes Negative Marking 1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

IBPS PO Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the IBPS PO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to get familiar with the exam-relevant topics for each section in the exam. Get the direct link to download the IBPS PO Syllabus below:

IBPS PO Syllabus PDF Download Here

IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus 2023

The IBPS PO Prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e., English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Check the subject-wise IBPS PO syllabus PDF for the preliminary exam discussed below.

IBPS PO Prelims Syllabus 2023 Subject Important Topics Quantitative Aptitude Simplification/ Approximation Percentage Number Systems Profit and Loss Permutation and Combination Probability Time and Work Speed, Time and Distance Mixtures and Alligations Data Interpretation Sequence and Series Ratio and Proportion Simple Interest and Compound Interest Mensuration-Cylinder, Cone, Sphere Surds and Indices, etc Reasoning Ability Data Sufficiency Alphanumeric Series Coded Inequalities Puzzles Directions Tabulation Logical Reasoning Alphabet Test Ranking and Order Syllogism Coding-Decoding Seating Arrangement Blood Relations Input-Output, etc English Language Reading Comprehension Fill in the blanks Cloze Test Para jumbles Tenses Rules Vocabulary Sentence Completion Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting Paragraph Completion, etc

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus 2023

The IBPS PO Mains syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e., Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. Check the subject-wise IBPS PO syllabus PDF for the main exam shared below.

IBPS PO Mains Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics Data Analysis & Interpretation Tabular Graph Let it Case DI Line Graph Charts & Tables Missing Case DI Bar Graph Radar Graph Caselet Probability Permutation and Combination Data Sufficiency Pie Charts, etc Reasoning and Computer Aptitude Verbal Reasoning Input Output Blood Relations Syllogism Circular Seating Arrangement Double Lineup Scheduling Linear Seating Arrangement Critical Reasoning Directions and Distances Ordering and Ranking Analytical and Decision Making Code Inequalities Data Sufficiency Coding and Decoding Course of Action Internet Computer Abbreviation Computer Fundamentals /Terminologies Memory Keyboard Shortcuts Networking Number System Microsoft Office Computer Software Basic of Logic Gates Computer Hardware Operating System, etc General/Economy/Banking Awareness Current Affairs Financial Awareness Banking Awareness General Knowledge Banking Terminologies Knowledge Static Awareness Principles of Insurance, etc English Language Reading Comprehension Grammar Word Association Error Spotting Sentence Improvement Cloze Test Para Jumbles Vocabulary Verbal Ability Fill in the blanks, etc

Weightage of IBPS PO Syllabus 2023

The IBPS PO preliminary Examination comprises three objective-type papers for 100 marks and will be conducted online. The medium of question paper is English and Hindi, except English Language paper.

The IBPS PO main Examination will be held online and comprises Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Tests for 25 marks.

There will be a negative marking of 1/4th mark or 0.25 marks for incorrect answers marked in objective papers.

The interview round will be conducted for 100 marks.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Number of Question Maximum Marks Medium Duration Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 English and Hindi 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 English and Hindi 20 minutes English Language 30 30 English 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 hour IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Number of Question Maximum Marks Medium Duration Data Analysis and Interpretation 35 60 English and Hindi 45 minutes Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 45 60 English and Hindi 60 minutes General/Economy/Banking Awareness 40 40 English and Hindi 35 minutes English Language 35 40 English 40 minutes Total 155 200 - 3 hours Descriptive Paper-English Language (Letter Writing and Essay) 2 25 English 30 minutes

How to Cover IBPS PO Syllabus 2023?

IBPS PO is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. A huge number of candidates appear for this exam every year, making it highly competitive. So, aspirants should carefully check the IBPS PO syllabus to know section-wise topics that need to be studied for the exam. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to crack the IBPS Probationary Officer exam in one attempt.

Analyse the IBPS PO syllabus and exam pattern carefully and create a study schedule as per the weightage of each topic.

Choose the best IBPS PO books and online resources to get a strong grip on the concepts of all the important topics.

Attempt mock papers and IBPS PO previous year's question papers to assess the strong and weak areas and allocate more time to the areas that require improvement.

Revise all the covered topics, formulas, short-cut techniques, etc to retain concepts for a longer period.

Best Books for IBPS PO Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the best IBPS PO books for every subject based on the latest pattern and curriculum. The right books and online resources will help them to cover all the chapters mentioned in the subject-wise IBPS PO syllabus. The list of best IBPS PO exam books is shared below: