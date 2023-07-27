IBPS PO Salary 2023: Revised In Hand Salary, Job Profile, Career Growth

 IBPS PO Salary 2023: The revised salary for the IBPS PO is discussed here. Check IBPS PO Grade Pay after 5 years, Salary Structure, In Hand Salary, Grade pay, Perks and Allowances and Job Profile.

IBPS PO Salary 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the notification for the recruitment of POs in 11 participating banks. The registration process will start once the official notification is released. Any candidate who aspires to join the banks as a PO is required to fill up the application form for the common recruitment process of POS-XIII.

The examination process will consist of three phases i.e. prelims, mains and interview. The candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination will be called for the mains examination.

As per the reports, the salary of the candidates selected for PO positions will get in hand pay of Rs 40000- Rs 45000. Below we have bifurcated the pay received by Bank POs.

IBPS PO Salary 2023: Pay Scale

Below we have an approximate breakdown of the allowances in the tabulated 

Career Counseling

 

IBPS PO Salary

Type of Pay

Amount

Basic Pay

36000

Special Allowances

5900

Dearness Allowances

8500

City Compensatory Allowances

1400

House Rent Allowance

3200

Learning Allowance

600

Other Allowances

1500

Gross with HRA

57100

Deduction

4500

Net Salary

52600



What will be the Salary of IBPS PO after 5 Years?

According to the most recent data, the IBPS PO Salary for the first year will be around Rs.52000. A yearly rise in the Basic Salary of Rs 900 - Rs 1000 will be given extra benefits, which range from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000, are available. Consequently, the gross IBPS PO Salary after five years will be approximately between Rs. 65,000 and Rs. 70,000.

IBPS PO Perk and Allowances 

Below we have tabulated the perk and allowances that are given to the candidates

 

IBPS PO Allowances

IBPS PO Basic Pay

Rs 36,000/- ( Increment in 4 stages)

House Rent Allowances

7%-9% of the basic pay (Depending on the posting of the city)

Dearness Allowance

23.87% of the Basic Pay (Varies based on inflation rates)

City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)

3% or 4%(depending on the place of posting)

 

IBPS PO Job Promotion and Career Growth

IBPS PO selected needs to complete a minimum of 2 years in the service to get the promotion. The promotion process of IBPS PO is done in two ways one is a Normal/Seniority-based Process and the other is Merit/Fast-track-based Process.

 

Normal/Seniority-based Process: In this process, candidates need to internally qualify for the exams to get considered for seniority and experience.

 

Merit/Fast-track-based Process: To get promotion from this process candidates needs to have JAIIB and CAIIB Diploma form IIBF.

 

The hierarchy of the selected candidates is listed below

  • Officer/Assistant Manager
  • Manager
  • Senior Manager
  • Chief Manager
  • Assistant General Manager
  • Deputy General Manager
  • General Manager



IBPS PO 2023: Participating Banks

Below we have listed the banks in which the candidates will be placed after the selection 

  • Bank of Baroda
  • Bank of India
  • Bank of Maharashtra
  • Canara Bank
  • Central Bank of India
  • Indian Bank
  • Indian Overseas Bank
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Punjab & Sind Bank
  • UCO Bank
  • Union Bank of India

 

IBPS PO Probation Period

The selected candidates for the IBPS PO will have to undergo a probationary period of 6 months during which their performance will be assessed and after satisfactory work performance, they will a confirmation letter.

 

IBPS PO Calendar

Below we have tabulated the exam calendar of IBPS PO 2023 as released by the recruitment IBPS

 

IBPS PO 2023 Calendar

IBPS PO 2023 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

To be updated soon

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

To be updated soon

Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training*

To be updated soon

Pre-Exam Training*

To be updated soon

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

To be updated soon

Online Prelims Exam

To be updated soon

Prelims Exam Result

To be updated soon

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

To be updated soon

Online Mains Exam

To be updated soon

Provisional Allotment

To be updated soon




FAQ

How many banks participate in IBPS PO 2023?

As per the notification released, 11 banks are participating in IBPS PO recruitment 2023.

What is the probation period in IBPS PO?

As per the reports the selected candidates will undergo a probation period of 6 months.

What will be the salary of IBPS PO after 5 years?

As per the data available, IBPS PO Salary after 5 years will be approximately Rs 65000

What is the Job Profile of IBPS PO?

We have covered in detail the IBPS PO Job Profile, Promotion and Career Growth in the above article.

What is IBPS PO Salary?

The initial salary of IBPS PO will range from Rs. 40000 to Rs. 45000.

