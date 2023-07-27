IBPS PO Salary 2023: Revised In Hand Salary, Job Profile, Career Growth

IBPS PO Salary 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the notification for the recruitment of POs in 11 participating banks. The registration process will start once the official notification is released. Any candidate who aspires to join the banks as a PO is required to fill up the application form for the common recruitment process of POS-XIII.
The examination process will consist of three phases i.e. prelims, mains and interview. The candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination will be called for the mains examination.
IBPS PO Salary 2023
As per the reports, the salary of the candidates selected for PO positions will get in hand pay of Rs 40000- Rs 45000. Below we have bifurcated the pay received by Bank POs.
IBPS PO Salary 2023: Pay Scale
Below we have an approximate breakdown of the allowances in the tabulated
|
IBPS PO Salary
|
Type of Pay
|
Amount
|
Basic Pay
|
36000
|
Special Allowances
|
5900
|
Dearness Allowances
|
8500
|
City Compensatory Allowances
|
1400
|
House Rent Allowance
|
3200
|
Learning Allowance
|
600
|
Other Allowances
|
1500
|
Gross with HRA
|
57100
|
Deduction
|
4500
|
Net Salary
|
52600
What will be the Salary of IBPS PO after 5 Years?
According to the most recent data, the IBPS PO Salary for the first year will be around Rs.52000. A yearly rise in the Basic Salary of Rs 900 - Rs 1000 will be given extra benefits, which range from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000, are available. Consequently, the gross IBPS PO Salary after five years will be approximately between Rs. 65,000 and Rs. 70,000.
IBPS PO Perk and Allowances
Below we have tabulated the perk and allowances that are given to the candidates
|
IBPS PO Allowances
|
IBPS PO Basic Pay
|
Rs 36,000/- ( Increment in 4 stages)
|
House Rent Allowances
|
7%-9% of the basic pay (Depending on the posting of the city)
|
Dearness Allowance
|
23.87% of the Basic Pay (Varies based on inflation rates)
|
City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)
|
3% or 4%(depending on the place of posting)
IBPS PO Job Promotion and Career Growth
IBPS PO selected needs to complete a minimum of 2 years in the service to get the promotion. The promotion process of IBPS PO is done in two ways one is a Normal/Seniority-based Process and the other is Merit/Fast-track-based Process.
Normal/Seniority-based Process: In this process, candidates need to internally qualify for the exams to get considered for seniority and experience.
Merit/Fast-track-based Process: To get promotion from this process candidates needs to have JAIIB and CAIIB Diploma form IIBF.
The hierarchy of the selected candidates is listed below
- Officer/Assistant Manager
- Manager
- Senior Manager
- Chief Manager
- Assistant General Manager
- Deputy General Manager
- General Manager
Also Read,
IBPS PO 2023: Participating Banks
Below we have listed the banks in which the candidates will be placed after the selection
- Bank of Baroda
- Bank of India
- Bank of Maharashtra
- Canara Bank
- Central Bank of India
- Indian Bank
- Indian Overseas Bank
- Punjab National Bank
- Punjab & Sind Bank
- UCO Bank
- Union Bank of India
IBPS PO Probation Period
The selected candidates for the IBPS PO will have to undergo a probationary period of 6 months during which their performance will be assessed and after satisfactory work performance, they will a confirmation letter.
IBPS PO Calendar
Below we have tabulated the exam calendar of IBPS PO 2023 as released by the recruitment IBPS
|
IBPS PO 2023 Calendar
|
IBPS PO 2023 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
To be updated soon
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
To be updated soon
|
Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training*
|
To be updated soon
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
To be updated soon
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download
|
To be updated soon
|
Online Prelims Exam
|
To be updated soon
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
To be updated soon
|
Mains Exam Admit Card Download
|
To be updated soon
|
Online Mains Exam
|
To be updated soon
|
Provisional Allotment
|
To be updated soon