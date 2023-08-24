IBPS PO Current Affairs 2023: Download Daily, Weekly and Monthly GA Capsule PDF and Quiz

IBPS PO Current Affairs 2023: Candidates who are preparing for the IBPS PO exam 2023 can check the latest daily, weekly and monthly current affairs capsule PDF for the banking and financial awareness section of the main exam. Check one-liner and solve the quiz.

Get the daily, weekly and monthly current affairs for IBPS PO main general awareness section here.
IBPS PO Current Affairs 2023: The General Awareness section is a part of every bank's selection procedure which plays an important role in the selection process. Current Affairs and Static GK are two more sections within the General Awareness Section.

The General Awareness section of the IBPS PO Exam is one of the most unexpected and difficult parts evaluates the applicant's knowledge of all relevant local, national, and international news. As a result, a candidate must be knowledgeable about current affairs and the most recent happenings in the world.  A power capsule with daily, weekly and monthly current affairs PDFs, as well as a link to a quiz for practice, is available in this article. 

IBPS PO Current Affairs 2023: Banking, Financial GA

There are important topics covered in the Banking and Financial GA that can be asked in the IBPS PO Exam. Candidates must read the PDFs in the article below to improve their level of preparation. To prepare for the IBPS PO examination, it is recommended that candidates read current affairs for at least six months. 

IBPS PO Daily Current Affairs 2023

Below we have provided the PDF Links of Daily Current Affairs with the quiz link to practice. Candidates can check and download the PDFs at their convenience

 

Date

One Liner Link

Quiz Link

August 23 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 23 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 23 2023

August 22 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 22 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 22 2023

August 21 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 21 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 21 2023

August 18 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 18 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 18 2023

August 17 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 17 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 17 2023

August 16 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 16 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 16 2023

August 14 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 14 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 14 2023

August 11 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 11 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 11 2023

August 10 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 10 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 10 2023

August 09 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 09 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 09 2023

August 08 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 08 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 08 2023

August 07 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 07 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: August 07 2023

IBPS PO Weekly CA, General Awareness Capsule

Here, we have compiled the weekly current affairs capsule of August Month so that candidates can revisit all the important events that happened in August 2023

Week

CA Link

August 7, 2023 to August 13, 2023

CA Link

August 14, 2023 to August 20, 2023

CA Link

IBPS PO Monthly CA, General Awareness Capsule

Below we have compiled all the important current affairs in the monthly PDF capsule so that candidates can revisit all the important events of the month in one go

Month

PDF Link

July 2023

Download PDF

June 2023

Download PDF

Benefits of Current Affairs in IBPS PO General Awareness

One of the most highly scored subjects in the IBPS PO exam is the General Awareness subject includes questions that need a straightforward answer which has an advantage over other sections as the candidates can attempt enough number to questions to increase their overall attempt count within the allotted sectional time. It is also regarded to be simpler than other sections because applicants are only required to recall the answers and tick the box that applies. All this can be done easily by daily ready and practicing the current affairs provided in the above article

FAQ

How to prepare current affairs for IBPS PO 2023?

The current affairs for IBPS can be improved by daily reading the current affairs and revising it on a monthly and yearly basis

How can I get a capsule PDF for IBPS PO general awareness?

A direct link is provided in this article for a capsule PDF for IBPS PO general awareness

How many months of current affairs are enough for the IBPS PO exam?

As per the latest pattern questions asked in the examination, it is recommended that students to practice at least 6 - 9 months of current affairs.

Where can I get Daily current affairs for the IBPS PO exam?

In the above article, you can get the daily current affairs link of the IBPS PO examination.

How can I memorize IBPS PO's current affairs?

Daily reading the current and then revising it on a weekly and monthly basis will help in memorizing current affairs
