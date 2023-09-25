Current Affairs One Liners: September 25 2023- Asian Games 2023
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Asian Games 2023, 'India Drone Shakti-2023', World Pharmacists Day, G20 University Connect Finale etc.
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Asian Games 2023, 'India Drone Shakti-2023', World Pharmacists Day, G20 University Connect Finale etc.
1. Which country's women's cricket team won the gold medal in the Asian Games 2023 - India
2. How many Vande Bharat trains has been flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently? - 09
3. In which city will the G20 University Connect Finale be organized – New Delhi
4. When is World Pharmacist Day celebrated – 25 September
5. Who has become the Indian to hit most sixes in an over against Australia- Suryakumar Yadav
Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 25 September 2023
6. Which transport aircraft was recently inducted into the Indian Air Force - C-295 MW Aircraft
7. India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus was launched in which state/UT - Delhi
8. Who inaugurated the 'Bharat Drone Shakti-2023' show- Rajnath Singh
9. Which country won the bronze medal in women's cricket in Asian Games 2023 by defeating Pakistan- Bangladesh
10. In which sport India won its first gold medal in Asian Games 2023 – Shooting
Also read:
This Indian trio won the first gold of Asian Games 2023, see medal list here
Know why the Golden Ticket of ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is so special?
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS