Current Affairs One Liners: September 25 2023- Asian Games 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: September 25 2023

1. Which country's women's cricket team won the gold medal in the Asian Games 2023 - India

2. How many Vande Bharat trains has been flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently? - 09

3. In which city will the G20 University Connect Finale be organized – New Delhi

4. When is World Pharmacist Day celebrated – 25 September

5. Who has become the Indian to hit most sixes in an over against Australia- Suryakumar Yadav

Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 25 September 2023

6. Which transport aircraft was recently inducted into the Indian Air Force - C-295 MW Aircraft

7. India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus was launched in which state/UT - Delhi

8. Who inaugurated the 'Bharat Drone Shakti-2023' show- Rajnath Singh

9. Which country won the bronze medal in women's cricket in Asian Games 2023 by defeating Pakistan- Bangladesh

10. In which sport India won its first gold medal in Asian Games 2023 – Shooting

