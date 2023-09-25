Current Affairs Quiz: 25 September 2023-India's First Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as 'Bharat Drone Shakti-2023' etc.

1. Which country's women's cricket team won the gold medal in the Asian Games 2023?

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) Pakistan

(c) India

(d) China

2. How many Vande Bharat trains was recently flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

(a) 07

(b) 08

(c) 09

(d) 10

3. India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus was launched in which state/UT?

(a) Himachal Pradesh

(b) Delhi

(c) Jammu and Kashmir

(d) Assam

4. Who inaugurated the 'Bharat Drone Shakti-2023' show?

(a) Amit Shah

(b) Rajnath Singh

(c) S Jaishankar

(d) Anurag Thakur

5. In which city will the G20 University Connect Finale be organized?

(a) Ahmedabad

(b) New Delhi

(c) Jaipur

(d) Varanasi

6. When is World Pharmacist Day celebrated?

(a) 24 September

(b) 25 September

(c) 26 September

(d) 27 September

7. In which sport did India win the first gold medal in the Asian Games 2022?

(a) swimming

(b) Cricket

(c) Shooting

(d) Table tennis

1. (c) India

India's women's cricket team has won the gold medal by defeating Sri Lanka in the final of the Asian Games 2023. This is India's second gold in this edition. The Indian team was led by Harmanpreet Kaur. India won the match by defeating Sri Lanka by 19 runs.

2. (c) 09

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off nine Vande Bharat trains through video conferencing. With this, the total number of Vande Bharat trains in the country has now become 34. These 9 trains will boost connectivity in 11 states Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal. The first Vande Bharat train in India was operated in 2019.

3. (b) Delhi

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched the first of its kind hydrogen fuel cell bus from India Gate in New Delhi. On this occasion, he said that the government is working in mission mode to bring new generation of green fuel. Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said that 13 more buses will be launched in the Delhi-NCR region by the end of the year.

4. (b) Rajnath Singh

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Bharat Drone Shakti-2023 exhibition at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This mega drone show is being hosted by the Indian Air Force and Drone Federation of India. On this occasion, the first C-295 MW transport aircraft was also inducted into the Indian Air Force.

5. (b) New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the youth to participate in the G20 University Connect Finale on 26th of this month. It will be organized at the prestigious 'Bharat Mandapam' located in New Delhi. Recently, G20 Summit 2023 was organized under the chairmanship of India in 'Bharat Mandapam'.

6. (b) 25 September

World Pharmacists Day is observed every year on September 25, 2023 to mark the important contribution of pharmacists in improving global health. The theme of World Pharmacist Day this year is “Pharmacy Strengthening Health Systems”. The day was proclaimed at the International Pharmaceutical Federation Congress in Istanbul, Turkey in 2009.

7. (c) Shooting

India has won its first gold medal in the Asian Games 2023. Aishwarya Pratap Singh, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudraksh Patil topped the 10m air rifle men's team event. This Indian trio won the gold medal in 10 meter air rifle with a world record score of 1893.7. The 19th edition of the Asian Games is being organized in Hangzhou, China from 23 September. 655 athletes from India are participating in this event.

